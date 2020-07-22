11 Apartments for rent in Juno Beach, FL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Juno Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
13 Units Available
Villas Of Juno
12801 Us Route 1, Juno Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1644 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1907 sqft
Villas of Juno, located in Juno Beach, a unique 5-mile stretch along the Florida Coast, is a beautiful community of spacious townhomes complete with 2-car direct-access garages.
Results within 5 miles of Juno Beach
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
10 Units Available
Kelsey City
Marina Key
913 Lake Shore Dr, Lake Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include fitness center, resort-style clubhouse, private marina and private sandy beach areas. Apartments feature ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances and oversized closets. Located minutes from John D. MacArthur Beach State Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
27 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,620
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
24 Units Available
Barcelona Jupiter
111 Sierra Dr, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,510
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1442 sqft
Upscale living within minutes of the beach and Abacoa Town Center. Modern units with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site bocce court, yoga, pool, playground and grill area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Sanctuary Cove
700 Sanctuary Cove Dr, North Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1349 sqft
A peaceful Intracoastal waterfront community located just minutes from fantastic shopping, fine dining and nightlife including the Gardens Mall and City Place. Close to major expressways and the Palm Beach International Airport.
Results within 10 miles of Juno Beach
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
40 Units Available
Uptown 22
2210 North Australian Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
510 sqft
Uptown 22 Apartments offer beautifully remodeled one-bedroom apartments with brand new interiors. Each apartment features wood plank-style flooring, high-quality quartz or granite counter tops, stainless-steel appliances and modern-sleek cabinetry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
64 Units Available
The Villages of Palm Beach Lakes
Cortland Portofino Place
4400 Portofino Way, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,397
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1320 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1462 sqft
Located close to the restaurants, shops and entertainment of West Palm Beach. Units feature bathtub, laundry, and patio or balcony. Community features basketball court, BBQ grill, car wash area and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
$
8 Units Available
Jupiter Ilse
6705 Mallards Cove Rd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
867 sqft
A stunning community that's near I-95 and the Florida Turnpike. Many apartments feature lake views. On-site pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments offer screened in balconies. Luxury amenities near shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
7 Units Available
Palm Beach Shores
Seascape
124 Bamboo Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
Studio
$1,225
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
900 sqft
Resort-style community on the southern end of Singer Island with studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. Residents can choose unfurnished or fully furnished units, and rent includes utilities and complimentary Wi-Fi.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
6 Units Available
Jefferson Palm Beach
290 Courtney Lakes Circle, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,283
1385 sqft
This luxury community offers nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops, breakfast bars, and wood-style plank flooring. On-site pool with private cabanas, a fitness center, conference room, and outdoor terrace with a TV.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in specials in Juno Beach, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Juno Beach apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Juno Beach apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

