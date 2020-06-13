121 Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL with balcony
Jensen Beach was named 2008's "Top Spot for Beach Volleyball" by "Prime Time" Magazine, but there's much more to this city than spiking balls and refreshing dips in the ocean. Jensen Beach's 15,000-or-so year-round residents are known for wanting to keep their quaint oceanside paradise a secret. After moving here, you'll see why!
Jensen Beach is an unincorporated community in Martin County, meaning it has no official municipal government. The town is nestled along Florida's Treasure Coast, aptly named because in the 1600s a bunch of pirates plowed their ships into the coral reefs found just offshore, sinking their booty but raising legends that attract treasure hunters to this day! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jensen Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.