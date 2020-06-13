Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:00 AM

121 Apartments for rent in Jensen Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,370
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1304 sqft
Open-space floor plans, walk-in closets and trash valets. Community Tiki bar, gym, saltwater pool and clubhouse with pool table. Off NW Federal Highway within walking distance of shopping center with Starbucks, Best Buy and more.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1915 NE Collins Circle
1915 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
903 sqft
Light, Bright, and Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo in the Heart of Jensen Beach! Great Location in the back of the community in a single story building.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3740 NE Indian River Drive
3740 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2420 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in Renar Riverplace! Fantastic penthouse condo, 2500 sqft., 3 bed, 3 bath, with excellent views of the Indian River.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1642 NE South Street
1642 Northeast South Street, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Jensen Beach House - Property Id: 131825 Nice Jensen Beach home just renovated new: AC, Appliances, Lighting,Roof, Landscape, Paint and Fencing. Huge back porch with large pool and deck. Room to store boats or rv securely on the property.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive
1515 Northeast Beacon Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Immaculate Furnished condo 1,300 a month Choose 6 months or annual rental 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 full baths. Perfect location with the ocean minutes away. Available June 6th.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4100 NE Indian River Drive
4100 Northeast Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1326 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1 2020 Beautiful, almost brand new, Key West style home with wrap-around balcony. Enjoy spectacular sunrises along with the wildlife and beauty of the intracoastal waterway and good views of the rocket launches at Cape Canaveral.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1431 NE 14th Court
1431 Northeast 14th Court, Jensen Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice upstairs 2 bed 1 bath unit overlooking the community pool from your screened balcony with extra storage closet. Nice updated kitchen with stainless appliances.This is a nice, quiet community. 3 community pools, playground, tennis and dock.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
216 NE Seabreeze Way
216 NE Sea Breeze Way, Jensen Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
915 sqft
Lovely, well-maintained home. Fully furnished seasonal rental. Located in Jensen Beach where there is something for everyone from live music, local coffee shops, pier fishing to excellent dining and art galleries.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3544 NE Sandra Drive
3544 Northeast Sandra Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1132 sqft
Welcome to this 3 Bed Room/ 2 Bath CBS Home, with a large private fenced in yard, completely renovated and located within walking distance to down town Jensen and the Indian river. This home can be rented unfurnished at $1950.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
4613 NW Red Maple Drive
4613 Northwest Red Maple Drive, Jensen Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1899 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live in the Jensen Beach Country Club! This 3BR/2BA/2CA home features great location with lush landscaping, tile and carpet flooring, kitchen with nook, great room, formal dining area, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and large
1 of 67

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
413 NW Canna Way
413 Northwest Canna Way, Stuart, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,675
3150 sqft
Large Executive Home 5/3/2 Corner lot East of US1 in prestigious THE PINES. Over 3100sqft. of LUXURY. Open Kitchen with Island. Large UPSCALE master bath. Formal Dining room & Breakfast area. Bright front room for office.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
3778 NW Adriatic Lane
3778 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1065 sqft
Absolutely beautiful GROUND FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with lake view. Ground floor for easy access. Close to clubhouse and swimming pool. Upgraded bathrooms. Fresh paint. Screened porch with view of lake.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2257 DILL LANE
2257 Southeast Dill Lane, Port St. Lucie, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
2/2/1 with a Fenced Yard - Great 2/2/1 Tile in Living Areas, Newer Kitchen, Screened Porch, Fenced Yard (RLNE5818329)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3693 NW Adriatic Ln 5-104
3693 NW Adriatic Lane, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1074 sqft
First Floor Condo in Community that offer Resort Style Amenities - First floor, all tile with a screened in patio. Washer and Dryer in unit. You will also have access to community pool, spa, gym, indoor racquet ball room, tennis court.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2217 SE Tile Terrace
2217 Southeast Tile Terrace, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1643 sqft
Spacious 3 BR 2 BA 2 CG rental in eastern PSL. Fenced yard, screened porch. Tile throughout. Available July 1st 2020. First, Last and Security is required...

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
44 NE Nautical Drive
44 NE Nautical Dr, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath 2018 built home in Ocean Breeze Resort, river views from upper balcony, walking distance to downtown Jensen beach, inter-coastal waterway, shops, dining and 5 minute drive to local beaches..

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way
2095 NW Diamond Creek Way, Martin County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2589 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/10/2020. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! Beautiful spacious 2015 Kolter built CBS home features 4 bedroom triple split plan and three full baths plus a den.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
242 NE Ebbtide Way
242 NE Ebbtide Way, Ocean Breeze Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Available May 20, 2020 through Jan 15th 2021 or any 90 day rental period. Location, location, location. Walking distance to downtown Jensen Beach, restaurants, coffee houses , key west style shops. 5 minute drive to area beaches.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3492 NE Causeway Boulevard
3492 Northeast Causeway Boulevard, Martin County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1102 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3492 NE Causeway Boulevard in Martin County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
675 NW Flagler Avenue
675 Northwest Flagler Avenue, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1266 sqft
Best view available at the Harborage. Full Panoramic river view from all rooms. This exceptional condo offers complete privacy from the covered balcony as you watch the sunrise, boats going by, and downtown Stuart.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
13825 South Indian River Drive - 3
13825 South Indian River Drive, St. Lucie County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
1bd 1ba Furnished, water trash included. Pet friendly 1bd 1ba Apartment available now, water trash is included.unfurnished $1000. Right on the Indian River great location pet friendly with deposit. Hurry won't last long.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Terraces on the Square
2051 SE Hillmoor Dr, Port St. Lucie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy homes with in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a firepit and swimming pool. Easy access to US 1 (S Federal Highway).
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
1 Unit Available
Waterleaf Townhomes
1900 Southeast Hillmoor Drive, Port St. Lucie, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1182 sqft
Prime location on the waterfront close to shops and restaurants. Community has a business center, community playground, swimming pool and gym. Apartments are pet-friendly and feature open floor plans and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Astorwood
1228 SE Asterwood Place, Stuart, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Astorwood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
City Guide for Jensen Beach, FL

Jensen Beach was named 2008's "Top Spot for Beach Volleyball" by "Prime Time" Magazine, but there's much more to this city than spiking balls and refreshing dips in the ocean. Jensen Beach's 15,000-or-so year-round residents are known for wanting to keep their quaint oceanside paradise a secret. After moving here, you'll see why!

Jensen Beach is an unincorporated community in Martin County, meaning it has no official municipal government. The town is nestled along Florida's Treasure Coast, aptly named because in the 1600s a bunch of pirates plowed their ships into the coral reefs found just offshore, sinking their booty but raising legends that attract treasure hunters to this day! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Jensen Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Jensen Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

