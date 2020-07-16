All apartments in Jensen Beach
Find more places like 1971 NE Collins Circle NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jensen Beach, FL
/
1971 NE Collins Circle NE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

1971 NE Collins Circle NE

1971 Northeast Collins Circle · (561) 203-7022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jensen Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1971 Northeast Collins Circle, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$1,175

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1037 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
shuffle board
clubhouse
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
shuffle board
Spacious, well-maintained 2/2 townhouse. and living room have glass sliding doors leading out to the patio.located in Savannas Club features 13 condo buildings situated in the active town of Jensen Beach. This condo complex offers residents a great selection of amenities. Some of which include two swimming pools, a poolside covered terrace, shuffleboard courts, clubhouse and a courtyard equipped with tables and chairs. Majority of the buildings are situated around a glistening lake offering residents a picturesque view of the lake's cascading fountain. close to beach and great restaurant's. must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1971 NE Collins Circle NE have any available units?
1971 NE Collins Circle NE has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1971 NE Collins Circle NE have?
Some of 1971 NE Collins Circle NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and shuffle board. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1971 NE Collins Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1971 NE Collins Circle NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1971 NE Collins Circle NE pet-friendly?
No, 1971 NE Collins Circle NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jensen Beach.
Does 1971 NE Collins Circle NE offer parking?
No, 1971 NE Collins Circle NE does not offer parking.
Does 1971 NE Collins Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1971 NE Collins Circle NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1971 NE Collins Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1971 NE Collins Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1971 NE Collins Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1971 NE Collins Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1971 NE Collins Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1971 NE Collins Circle NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1971 NE Collins Circle NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1971 NE Collins Circle NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1971 NE Collins Circle NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arium Jensen Beach
1010 NW Fresco Way
Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Similar Pages

Jensen Beach 1 BedroomsJensen Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jensen Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJensen Beach Apartments with Parking
Jensen Beach Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

West Palm Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLPalm Bay, FLWellington, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLJupiter, FLLake Worth, FLRoyal Palm Beach, FLFort Pierce, FLPalm Springs, FLRiviera Beach, FL
Lantana, FLStuart, FLPalm Beach, FLNorth Palm Beach, FLLake Park, FLJuno Beach, FLJupiter Farms, FLFlorida Ridge, FLLakewood Park, FLNorth River Shores, FLGifford, FLAtlantis, FL
Hypoluxo, FLPort Salerno, FLRiver Park, FLPalm City, FLThe Acreage, FLVero Beach South, FLHutchinson Island South, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLSebastian, FLTequesta, FLWestgate, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Palm Beach Atlantic University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity