Jasmine Estates, FL
8947 Cairo Ln
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

8947 Cairo Ln

8947 Cairo Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8947 Cairo Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Ridge Crest Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 for more information or to schedule a showing appointment. A fresh coat of paint & some TLC turned this simple 2 bedroom home into a place to call home. Add to that new window treatments, new storm door, re-screening the back porch, & adding much needed ceiling fans lifted this rental up to a new level. Wood laminate and vinyl flooring throughout. Fenced in backyard is a plus too. One small pet up to 35-40 lbs. will be considered. Pet registration & a non-refundable pet fee are required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8947 Cairo Ln have any available units?
8947 Cairo Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jasmine Estates, FL.
What amenities does 8947 Cairo Ln have?
Some of 8947 Cairo Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8947 Cairo Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8947 Cairo Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8947 Cairo Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8947 Cairo Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8947 Cairo Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8947 Cairo Ln offers parking.
Does 8947 Cairo Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8947 Cairo Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8947 Cairo Ln have a pool?
No, 8947 Cairo Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8947 Cairo Ln have accessible units?
No, 8947 Cairo Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8947 Cairo Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8947 Cairo Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8947 Cairo Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8947 Cairo Ln has units with air conditioning.

