8947 Cairo Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Call Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222 for more information or to schedule a showing appointment. A fresh coat of paint & some TLC turned this simple 2 bedroom home into a place to call home. Add to that new window treatments, new storm door, re-screening the back porch, & adding much needed ceiling fans lifted this rental up to a new level. Wood laminate and vinyl flooring throughout. Fenced in backyard is a plus too. One small pet up to 35-40 lbs. will be considered. Pet registration & a non-refundable pet fee are required.