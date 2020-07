Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 3/2/2 In Port Richey - This home has been freshly painted and new ceramic tile installed through out all rooms. Featuring New Appliances in the Kitchen, Large Bedrooms and Living Areas, Screened Enclosed Porch and Fenced Backyard. Close to shopping and restaurants. This home is a must see and wont last.



(RLNE2094873)