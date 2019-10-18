Rent Calculator
10011 Old Orchard Ln
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10011 Old Orchard Ln
10011 Old Orchard Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
10011 Old Orchard Lane, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
Regency Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, newly renovated 3/2 with 1 car garage, back Screened patio, fenced yard, washer/dryer hookups.
Pets allowed, with a $300 pet fee per pet [No aggressive animals]
Contact Lauren to schedule a viewing of this property 727-240-6212.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10011 Old Orchard Ln have any available units?
10011 Old Orchard Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jasmine Estates, FL
.
What amenities does 10011 Old Orchard Ln have?
Some of 10011 Old Orchard Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10011 Old Orchard Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10011 Old Orchard Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10011 Old Orchard Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10011 Old Orchard Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10011 Old Orchard Ln offer parking?
Yes, 10011 Old Orchard Ln offers parking.
Does 10011 Old Orchard Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10011 Old Orchard Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10011 Old Orchard Ln have a pool?
No, 10011 Old Orchard Ln does not have a pool.
Does 10011 Old Orchard Ln have accessible units?
No, 10011 Old Orchard Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10011 Old Orchard Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10011 Old Orchard Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10011 Old Orchard Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10011 Old Orchard Ln has units with air conditioning.
