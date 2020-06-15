All apartments in Jan Phyl Village
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:54 PM

3217 Timberline Road

3217 Timberline Road · No Longer Available
Location

3217 Timberline Road, Jan Phyl Village, FL 33880

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3217 Timberline Road have any available units?
3217 Timberline Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jan Phyl Village, FL.
Is 3217 Timberline Road currently offering any rent specials?
3217 Timberline Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3217 Timberline Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3217 Timberline Road is pet friendly.
Does 3217 Timberline Road offer parking?
No, 3217 Timberline Road does not offer parking.
Does 3217 Timberline Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3217 Timberline Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3217 Timberline Road have a pool?
Yes, 3217 Timberline Road has a pool.
Does 3217 Timberline Road have accessible units?
No, 3217 Timberline Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3217 Timberline Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3217 Timberline Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3217 Timberline Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3217 Timberline Road does not have units with air conditioning.
