3019 Ellice WAY

Available April 26th through December 31st! Great off season rental. Impeccably clean 3+den Divosta built single family Oakmont model in Island Walk. New Stainless Steel appliances, new hot water heater and also new A/C unit. This residence is very private, quiet, light and bright. Once you arrive in Island Walk you never have to leave. This award winning community is built around beautiful lakes and bridges with miles of walking, jogging and biking trails. There is an actual Town Center with a huge resort style pool, lap pool, beauty salon, hair salon, gas station, car wash, fitness center, café, bocce ball and har-tru tennis courts. There is a very active social center with an on-site social director, business center, library etc. ( King bed master / Queen in guest / two twins in other guest / sofa sleeper in den ). 4 month min. per HOA