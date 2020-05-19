All apartments in Island Walk
Find more places like 3019 Ellice WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Island Walk, FL
/
3019 Ellice WAY
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:24 AM

3019 Ellice WAY

3019 Ellice Way · (239) 353-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3019 Ellice Way, Island Walk, FL 34119
Island Walk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
business center
car wash area
gym
pool
tennis court
Available April 26th through December 31st! Great off season rental. Impeccably clean 3+den Divosta built single family Oakmont model in Island Walk. New Stainless Steel appliances, new hot water heater and also new A/C unit. This residence is very private, quiet, light and bright. Once you arrive in Island Walk you never have to leave. This award winning community is built around beautiful lakes and bridges with miles of walking, jogging and biking trails. There is an actual Town Center with a huge resort style pool, lap pool, beauty salon, hair salon, gas station, car wash, fitness center, café, bocce ball and har-tru tennis courts. There is a very active social center with an on-site social director, business center, library etc. ( King bed master / Queen in guest / two twins in other guest / sofa sleeper in den ). 4 month min. per HOA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3019 Ellice WAY have any available units?
3019 Ellice WAY has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3019 Ellice WAY have?
Some of 3019 Ellice WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3019 Ellice WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3019 Ellice WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3019 Ellice WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3019 Ellice WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Island Walk.
Does 3019 Ellice WAY offer parking?
No, 3019 Ellice WAY does not offer parking.
Does 3019 Ellice WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3019 Ellice WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3019 Ellice WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3019 Ellice WAY has a pool.
Does 3019 Ellice WAY have accessible units?
No, 3019 Ellice WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3019 Ellice WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3019 Ellice WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3019 Ellice WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3019 Ellice WAY has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3019 Ellice WAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLNaples, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FLSan Carlos Park, FL
Gateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FLNaples Park, FLVineyards, FL
Pelican Bay, FLLely Resort, FLLely, FLFort Myers Beach, FLMcGregor, FLWhiskey Creek, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeHodges University
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity