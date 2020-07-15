/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:26 PM
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
86781 Old Highway
86781 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1320 sqft
Unfurnished, 2 bedroom / 2 bath available August 2020 for long term rental. Large yard, undercover parking, enclosed storage. Located at mile market 87, and in walking distance to Founders Park. New metal roof & aluminum railing.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
87455 Old Hwy. Highway
87455 Old Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
989 sqft
Annual rental, 12 month minimum. Furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Islamorada. Rent includes water and wifi. Washer and dryer in the unit. Covered parking for one car and storage unit. Oceanfront pool, beach and observation dock.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
87200 Overseas Highway
87200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Beautiful large remodeled, 2-bedroom, 2 bath Townhome with a large loft for rent at Executive Bay Club, Islamorada.
Results within 5 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Meridian Avenue
14 Meridian Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
768 sqft
Cute and clean 2/1 home for annual rental in Bay Haven. Roomy front porch, gated yard, storage shed and access to HOA park for $100/year. No pets, no smoking. First, Last and Security Deposit required.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Sunset Road
25 Sunset Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
717 sqft
Charming ''treehouse'' available now for long term rental in Key Largo. This unique home offers two bedrooms and one bath upstairs, an oversized yard with plenty of privacy and is convienently located across the street from Sunset Point Park.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
500 Burton Dr 500 Burton Dr
500 Burton Drive, Tavernier, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Partial Ocean View apartment in the corner. Complex has great amenities, including Swimming pool(heated) with Tennis Courts, Private Beach, clubhouse, with bar. Ocean access from Marina, boat dockage. Furniture included.
Results within 10 miles of Islamorada, Village of Islands
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:06 PM
$
5 Units Available
Playa Apartments
21 First Ave, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1014 sqft
Embrace the Playa Life with a home designed to inspire an active mind and body. An elegant application of passion and elegance.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
18
18 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
293 St Thomas Avenue
293 St Thomas Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1362 sqft
you will fall in love with this luxury vacation rental that is on few steps to the beach... perfect getaway for boaters great canal acces to Ocean and close proximity to reefs on the outskirts of John Pennekamp as well as Rodriguez Key...
1 of 11
Last updated April 15 at 09:24 AM
1 Unit Available
135 Coco Plum Road
135 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bedroom/2 Bath furnished downstairs.$2,500. includes electric, water, cable and internet. There is about 20' of dockage if you have a boat. All impact windows and doors. NO PETS. F/L/S.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
97652 Overseas Highway
97652 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1130 sqft
Direct Bay Front unit in the Rock Harbor Club. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse ready to enjoy the Keys lifestyle. Come check out the views and see the great amenities that make it even better! This is an annual rental.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Coral Gables, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLKendale Lakes, FLPalmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FL
South Miami, FLKey Largo, FLMarathon, FLBig Pine Key, FLTavernier, FLTamiami, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FL