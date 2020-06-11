195 Gardenia Street

Amenities

Good afternoon Keys Family, take a look at this available rental with all utilities included!We have Two 1bd/1bth canal front apartments available! Located in Plantation Key Colony right across from Coral Shores High School. These units are great for singles or a couple. There is also ~30ft of dock space available for $100 a month with one of the units, first come first serve!Price: $1,250/monthF/L/S for move inRefundable Security: $1,2501 bedroom1 bathroomUnfurnishedWater/Sewer/Trash/Electricity includedCoin Washer/Dryer on premisesSmall Pets welcome with approval and non-refundable pet fee of $150Dock space available for $100 a month