Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:06 AM

195 Gardenia Street

195 Gardenia Street · (813) 597-6320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

195 Gardenia Street, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL 33070

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 & 6 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Good afternoon Keys Family, take a look at this available rental with all utilities included!We have Two 1bd/1bth canal front apartments available! Located in Plantation Key Colony right across from Coral Shores High School. These units are great for singles or a couple. There is also ~30ft of dock space available for $100 a month with one of the units, first come first serve!Price: $1,250/monthF/L/S for move inRefundable Security: $1,2501 bedroom1 bathroomUnfurnishedWater/Sewer/Trash/Electricity includedCoin Washer/Dryer on premisesSmall Pets welcome with approval and non-refundable pet fee of $150Dock space available for $100 a month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 150
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Gardenia Street have any available units?
195 Gardenia Street has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 195 Gardenia Street have?
Some of 195 Gardenia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Gardenia Street currently offering any rent specials?
195 Gardenia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Gardenia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 195 Gardenia Street is pet friendly.
Does 195 Gardenia Street offer parking?
Yes, 195 Gardenia Street does offer parking.
Does 195 Gardenia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 195 Gardenia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Gardenia Street have a pool?
No, 195 Gardenia Street does not have a pool.
Does 195 Gardenia Street have accessible units?
No, 195 Gardenia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Gardenia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 195 Gardenia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Gardenia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Gardenia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
