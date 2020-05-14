40 High Point Rd F101

Amenities

Spacious, one bedroom / one bath Plantation Villas unit available immediately for long term rental. This ground level unit offers a fresh interior with new paint, floors and appliances. Ample storage with three large closets. Complex offers community pool and clubhouse. Mile marker 88.5. $1,600 per month + utilities. First, last & security required upfront. 12 month lease. No pets, no smoking. Tenant application, $50 background check & proof of employment / income verification required.