Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:06 AM

40 High Point Rd F101

40 High Point Road · (305) 731-5647
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

40 High Point Road, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL 33070

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
clubhouse
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Spacious, one bedroom / one bath Plantation Villas unit available immediately for long term rental. This ground level unit offers a fresh interior with new paint, floors and appliances. Ample storage with three large closets. Complex offers community pool and clubhouse. Mile marker 88.5. $1,600 per month + utilities. First, last & security required upfront. 12 month lease. No pets, no smoking. Tenant application, $50 background check & proof of employment / income verification required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 High Point Rd F101 have any available units?
40 High Point Rd F101 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 40 High Point Rd F101 have?
Some of 40 High Point Rd F101's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 High Point Rd F101 currently offering any rent specials?
40 High Point Rd F101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 High Point Rd F101 pet-friendly?
No, 40 High Point Rd F101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Islamorada, Village of Islands.
Does 40 High Point Rd F101 offer parking?
No, 40 High Point Rd F101 does not offer parking.
Does 40 High Point Rd F101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 High Point Rd F101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 High Point Rd F101 have a pool?
Yes, 40 High Point Rd F101 has a pool.
Does 40 High Point Rd F101 have accessible units?
No, 40 High Point Rd F101 does not have accessible units.
Does 40 High Point Rd F101 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 High Point Rd F101 has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 High Point Rd F101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 High Point Rd F101 does not have units with air conditioning.
