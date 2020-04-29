All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 900 GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
900 GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:38 AM

900 GULF BOULEVARD

900 Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

900 Gulf Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
Highly desirable unit with direct non obstructed view of the Gulf of Indian Rocks Beach and the majestic sunsets from living room and a master bedroom. Beach, Sun, Sand and total relaxation!!! Large direct beach front condo with the best Gulf view located in unforgettable beautiful Indian Rocks Beach, within walking distance of local shops, restaurants, and entertainment. This spacious condo provides a large eat in kitchen with granite counters; wood cabinetry. The open floor plans includes a dining area with room for 8 or more.The beachfront master suite with private balcony access offers space for a dedicated sitting area, king size comfortable bed, walk-in closet & private Master Bath, new double vanity with granite counter tops . The guest bedroom features two tween-size beds, and very large closet. Amenities include large beach side heated swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, restroom facilities, beach side tennis court & numerous shopping & dining places, parks and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
900 GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 900 GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 900 GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
900 GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 900 GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 900 GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 900 GULF BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 900 GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 GULF BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 900 GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 900 GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 900 GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 900 GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 900 GULF BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 900 GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee