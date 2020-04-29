900 GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Highly desirable unit with direct non obstructed view of the Gulf of Indian Rocks Beach and the majestic sunsets from living room and a master bedroom. Beach, Sun, Sand and total relaxation!!! Large direct beach front condo with the best Gulf view located in unforgettable beautiful Indian Rocks Beach, within walking distance of local shops, restaurants, and entertainment. This spacious condo provides a large eat in kitchen with granite counters; wood cabinetry. The open floor plans includes a dining area with room for 8 or more.The beachfront master suite with private balcony access offers space for a dedicated sitting area, king size comfortable bed, walk-in closet & private Master Bath, new double vanity with granite counter tops . The guest bedroom features two tween-size beds, and very large closet. Amenities include large beach side heated swimming pool, hot tub, sauna, restroom facilities, beach side tennis court & numerous shopping & dining places, parks and playgrounds.