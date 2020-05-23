621 GARLAND CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

FOR SALE OR LEASE. Purchase price $275,000. Lease $1,900/mo. Annual lease.Curlew Landings South is a quiet townhouse community. Your garage is on the first level, along with a large bonus room with a portable AC unit. Sliding glass doors lead you out to the open patio. Second floor has open concept with a balcony, living room with a wood-burning fireplace, kitchen, dining room, and second bedroom and bathroom. Third floor is your master suite with amazing views and a balcony. Skylights bring in natural lighting. Pool, tennis courts and an area to put your kayaks make this the perfect place to call home! Close to beach access, shopping, schools, restaurants, etc.