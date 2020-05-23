All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
621 GARLAND CIRCLE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 10:56 PM

621 GARLAND CIRCLE

621 Garland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

621 Garland Circle, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
FOR SALE OR LEASE. Purchase price $275,000. Lease $1,900/mo. Annual lease.Curlew Landings South is a quiet townhouse community. Your garage is on the first level, along with a large bonus room with a portable AC unit. Sliding glass doors lead you out to the open patio. Second floor has open concept with a balcony, living room with a wood-burning fireplace, kitchen, dining room, and second bedroom and bathroom. Third floor is your master suite with amazing views and a balcony. Skylights bring in natural lighting. Pool, tennis courts and an area to put your kayaks make this the perfect place to call home! Close to beach access, shopping, schools, restaurants, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

