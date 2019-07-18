All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
314 Bahia Vista Dr

314 Bahia Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

314 Bahia Vista Drive, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/743021e05a ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $4725 which includes the first months rent. Watch sunrise and sunset from your own dock with gorgeous views and magical marine life appearances in this beautiful fully remodeled 3 Bed/ 2 Bath with large dock! This home is a Boaters paradise! Sitting in an unusually wide canal to easily accommodate large boats; giving access to the inter-coastal waterways and the Gulf of Mexico. This home has custom kitchen cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile floors through out, updated doors and moldings, remodeled baths, newer windows, and beautiful views! Enjoy boating, site seeing, and dining in several nearby inter-coastal restaurants. Beautiful back yard and is located in a safe and cozy neighborhood that is perfect for boaters, fishing, jet skiing, water skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking and other water sports. Short walk or bike ride to the beautiful & historic Indian Rocks white sandy beaches to enjoy snorkeling, swimming and sunsets in the gulf. Small town feel with tons of community activities. Blinds Boat Dock And Lift Direct Gulf Access Granite Countertops Sweeping View Tile Flooring Tile Throughout Trash Washer/ Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 314 Bahia Vista Dr have any available units?
314 Bahia Vista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 314 Bahia Vista Dr have?
Some of 314 Bahia Vista Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 314 Bahia Vista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
314 Bahia Vista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 314 Bahia Vista Dr pet-friendly?
No, 314 Bahia Vista Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 314 Bahia Vista Dr offer parking?
No, 314 Bahia Vista Dr does not offer parking.
Does 314 Bahia Vista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 314 Bahia Vista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 314 Bahia Vista Dr have a pool?
No, 314 Bahia Vista Dr does not have a pool.
Does 314 Bahia Vista Dr have accessible units?
No, 314 Bahia Vista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 314 Bahia Vista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 314 Bahia Vista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 314 Bahia Vista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 314 Bahia Vista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

