314 Bahia Vista Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/743021e05a ---- After registering at this link, you will receive a lockbox code to enter the home on your own. The application can also be found at this link. Please ask our staff about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Move in for as little as $4725 which includes the first months rent. Watch sunrise and sunset from your own dock with gorgeous views and magical marine life appearances in this beautiful fully remodeled 3 Bed/ 2 Bath with large dock! This home is a Boaters paradise! Sitting in an unusually wide canal to easily accommodate large boats; giving access to the inter-coastal waterways and the Gulf of Mexico. This home has custom kitchen cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, tile floors through out, updated doors and moldings, remodeled baths, newer windows, and beautiful views! Enjoy boating, site seeing, and dining in several nearby inter-coastal restaurants. Beautiful back yard and is located in a safe and cozy neighborhood that is perfect for boaters, fishing, jet skiing, water skiing, paddle boarding, kayaking and other water sports. Short walk or bike ride to the beautiful & historic Indian Rocks white sandy beaches to enjoy snorkeling, swimming and sunsets in the gulf. Small town feel with tons of community activities. Blinds Boat Dock And Lift Direct Gulf Access Granite Countertops Sweeping View Tile Flooring Tile Throughout Trash Washer/ Dryer Hookups