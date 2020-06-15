All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
1907 2ND STREET
1907 2ND STREET

1907 2nd Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1907 2nd Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your Daily Exercise with a stroll or Bike Ride on The Beach! After a Morning like that, even going to work seems better! But, if you are Lucky enough to enjoy the rest of the day, then take in All that Indian Rocks Beach has to offer! Endless Outdoor Activities, or Tons of Shops and Plenty of Ma and Pa Restaurants and Beach Bars right at your Fingertips! IRB is Desired by so many because you live in a Resort Environment, but with a Neighborly, Small Home-Town Feel. If the Glitz and Glamour of the Commercialized Beach Life is your Flavor too, then Clearwater Beach is also just a few miles away. But at the End of the Day, do not forget to head back out to Indian Rocks Beach to watch an Amazing Sunset and feel the Goosebumps as Ken plays Taps by the Ocean in Honor of all our Fallen Heroes. Then take it back to your Beach Bungalow to Relax and Reflect on your Dream Day, by sipping on your Favorite Beverage and Unwinding in the Refreshing Jacuzzi! You are going to Love Living in this Totally Remodeled, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Beach Bungalow! The Fully Fenced in yard provides a ton of Privacy and plenty of room for the pets to enjoy as well! You will Love having a few friends over to hang out on the Beautifully Landscaped and Brick Paved Patio and Porch Areas. Cut open a Fresh Coconut from the Palm Tree and make you and your guest a slushy Pina Colada! This home is Completely Maintenance Free and Ready for you to come and start Living the Florida Beach Lifestyle you Deserve!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 2ND STREET have any available units?
1907 2ND STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1907 2ND STREET have?
Some of 1907 2ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 2ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1907 2ND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 2ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 2ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1907 2ND STREET offer parking?
No, 1907 2ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1907 2ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 2ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 2ND STREET have a pool?
No, 1907 2ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1907 2ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 1907 2ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 2ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 2ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 2ND STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 2ND STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
