1907 2ND STREET

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Are you Ready to Really Live the Salt Life?? Imagine waking up every morning and feeling like you are on Vacation! Enjoy your morning coffee out Front and Breathe in the Fresh Ocean Scent, then let your Toes Hit the Soft, White Sand and get your Daily Exercise with a stroll or Bike Ride on The Beach! After a Morning like that, even going to work seems better! But, if you are Lucky enough to enjoy the rest of the day, then take in All that Indian Rocks Beach has to offer! Endless Outdoor Activities, or Tons of Shops and Plenty of Ma and Pa Restaurants and Beach Bars right at your Fingertips! IRB is Desired by so many because you live in a Resort Environment, but with a Neighborly, Small Home-Town Feel. If the Glitz and Glamour of the Commercialized Beach Life is your Flavor too, then Clearwater Beach is also just a few miles away. But at the End of the Day, do not forget to head back out to Indian Rocks Beach to watch an Amazing Sunset and feel the Goosebumps as Ken plays Taps by the Ocean in Honor of all our Fallen Heroes. Then take it back to your Beach Bungalow to Relax and Reflect on your Dream Day, by sipping on your Favorite Beverage and Unwinding in the Refreshing Jacuzzi! You are going to Love Living in this Totally Remodeled, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, Beach Bungalow! The Fully Fenced in yard provides a ton of Privacy and plenty of room for the pets to enjoy as well! You will Love having a few friends over to hang out on the Beautifully Landscaped and Brick Paved Patio and Porch Areas. Cut open a Fresh Coconut from the Palm Tree and make you and your guest a slushy Pina Colada! This home is Completely Maintenance Free and Ready for you to come and start Living the Florida Beach Lifestyle you Deserve!!