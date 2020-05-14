1803 BAY BOULEVARD

Amenities
Hidden from view and away from the crowds this "Old Florida" style 650-square foot WATERFRONT apartment features a quiet beach environment, central air-conditioning, tile floors, a 12.5’ x 10’ Master bedroom, a 10’ x 9’ Second bedroom, a 11.5’ x 7’ eat-in kitchen, a 15’ x 12’ living room area, a carport parking space, an additional storage closet, a patio area for grilling, an on-site laundry facility and a dock for fishing and watching the dolphins play. This ground floor apartment is just two 2 blocks from the public beach and offers the best of Old Florida style living.
MOVE-IN COSTS
$60.00 Application Fee
$1,350.00 First Month Rent
$1,350.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Administration Fee
$2,860.00 Total