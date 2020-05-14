All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Find more places like 1803 BAY BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
/
1803 BAY BOULEVARD
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

1803 BAY BOULEVARD

1803 Bay Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indian Rocks Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1803 Bay Boulevard, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Hidden from view and away from the crowds this "Old Florida" style 650-square foot WATERFRONT apartment features a quiet beach environment, central air-conditioning, tile floors, a 12.5’ x 10’ Master bedroom, a 10’ x 9’ Second bedroom, a 11.5’ x 7’ eat-in kitchen, a 15’ x 12’ living room area, a carport parking space, an additional storage closet, a patio area for grilling, an on-site laundry facility and a dock for fishing and watching the dolphins play. This ground floor apartment is just two 2 blocks from the public beach and offers the best of Old Florida style living.

MOVE-IN COSTS
$60.00 Application Fee
$1,350.00 First Month Rent
$1,350.00 Security Deposit
$100.00 Administration Fee
$2,860.00 Total

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 BAY BOULEVARD have any available units?
1803 BAY BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1803 BAY BOULEVARD have?
Some of 1803 BAY BOULEVARD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 BAY BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
1803 BAY BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 BAY BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 1803 BAY BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Rocks Beach.
Does 1803 BAY BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 1803 BAY BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 1803 BAY BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1803 BAY BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 BAY BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 1803 BAY BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 1803 BAY BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 1803 BAY BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 BAY BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 BAY BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1803 BAY BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1803 BAY BOULEVARD has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Indian Rocks Beach 2 BedroomsIndian Rocks Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Indian Rocks Beach Apartments with GarageIndian Rocks Beach Apartments with Pool
Indian Rocks Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Cortez, FLLongboat Key, FLSeffner, FLHolmes Beach, FLRedington Shores, FLSiesta Key, FLBelleair Bluffs, FLSarasota Springs, FLSouth Brooksville, FLGreenbriar, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSt. Pete Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee