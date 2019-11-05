All apartments in Indian Rocks Beach
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

1516 1st St Unit C

1516 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

1516 1st Street North, Indian Rocks Beach, FL 33785
Indian Rocks Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Call Frank Ambrosio 727-433-0372 Elevated home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths and a location only 1 block from the beach. This property has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and each bedroom has en suite baths. The kitchen overlooks the main living area, has a breakfast bar, and a closet pantry. The second bedroom has it's own entrance and a kitchenette, so it can be used as a mother in law quarters if you desire. There is also a large covered porch on the front of the home that is great for entertaining and watching the glow of the sunsets. Plenty of covered parking under the home with a private 1 car garage. Kolb park is also across the stree which has tennis courts, basketball courts, a skate park, and a playground right out your back door. This property is also dog friendly, so hurry because it won't last long with all it has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 1st St Unit C have any available units?
1516 1st St Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Rocks Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1516 1st St Unit C have?
Some of 1516 1st St Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 1st St Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1516 1st St Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 1st St Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 1st St Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1516 1st St Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1516 1st St Unit C offers parking.
Does 1516 1st St Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 1st St Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 1st St Unit C have a pool?
No, 1516 1st St Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1516 1st St Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1516 1st St Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 1st St Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1516 1st St Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 1st St Unit C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 1st St Unit C does not have units with air conditioning.
