1516 1st St Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court parking playground dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Call Frank Ambrosio 727-433-0372 Elevated home with 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths and a location only 1 block from the beach. This property has an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and each bedroom has en suite baths. The kitchen overlooks the main living area, has a breakfast bar, and a closet pantry. The second bedroom has it's own entrance and a kitchenette, so it can be used as a mother in law quarters if you desire. There is also a large covered porch on the front of the home that is great for entertaining and watching the glow of the sunsets. Plenty of covered parking under the home with a private 1 car garage. Kolb park is also across the stree which has tennis courts, basketball courts, a skate park, and a playground right out your back door. This property is also dog friendly, so hurry because it won't last long with all it has to offer.