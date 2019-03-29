1506 Gulf Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Designed with the corporate guest in mind, our units are close to perfect and far from ordinary. Blue Water Beach Rentals is a fully furnished, seven-unit community featuring efficiency apartments that provide a beautiful and relaxing place to stay. The kitchens have granite countertops and all new appliances. Each unit has free WiFi and boast two flat screen color TVs and all rentals have been recently remodeled upgraded. Our goal is to be your home away from home and we feel we have achieved that goal. Welcome home.



Seasonal rates between Jan- March are $2850 per month