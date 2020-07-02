/
apartments with washer dryer
123 Apartments for rent in Indian River Shores, FL with washer-dryer
5810 Highway A1A
5810 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Booking Now for 2021 Season,Freshly painted w all new furnishing throughout this Oceanside Fountains Condo with a peek of blue and fabulous ocean breezes from your private balcony.
5601 Highway A1a
5601 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
MUST SEE! Best corner unit that feels like a quiet home with 2,400 sq.ft., two large balconies overlooking serene preserve and everything updated.Offered for seasonal or 6mo + lease. Two secure parking spaces & elevator for an easy access.
101 W Park Shores Circle
101 West Park Shore Circle, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1640 sqft
Fully furnished unit in serene Park Shores community. Idyllic lanai overlooking lushly landscaped grounds and community pool, spacious rooms, nice furniture, and walking distance to the beach, shops and restaurants. Short bike ride to town.
925 Pebble Lane
925 Pebble Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2400 sqft
Renovated Heated pool home 2 houses from dedicated beach access on quiet street in prestigious Indian River Shores Community.
8416 Oceanside Dr F-12
8416 Oceanside Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
1501 sqft
Next available Jan 2021. Dog friendly. Oceanfront, tastefully fully furnished. Totally refurbished kitchen, baths. Stainless appliances and granite counters. King beds in master and guest, twin in BR 3. Screened and Impact Sliders.
40 S Caserea Court
40 South Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Relax in this home away from home, reading in the den or sunbathing by the private pool. Minutes away from beach, dwntn shops, & restaurants you can choose to be in the center of it all. Home is open floor plan with 2 bed & 2 bath with den.
5151 Highway A1a
5151 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
$1600 annual rental. 55+ Community, No Pets or Trucks. Lovely second floor unit. Comfortable furnishings. Beautiful riverfront community, active clubhouse, exercise room and large community pool. Room sized are approximate/subject to error.
501 N Swim Club Drive
501 North Swim Club Drive, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Available Rental 3BR CONDO WITH OVER 3400sf PLUS COVERED WRAPAROUND VERANDAS, LAKE VIEWS, PRIVATE ELEVATOR, 2-CAR A/C GARAGE AND STORAGE.
5680 Highway A1a
5680 Highway A1a, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Annual Furnished Ready to Rent for Spring on this Oceanfront, 3 Bedroom, 4 Bath First Floor Condo. Turn Key just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Pool, Beach and Tennis amenities.
200 Sable Oak Lane
200 Sable Oak Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Great Location in Gated Community, Spacious 3x3 unit. just a quick walk to heated pool, 2 clay tennis courts and the fitness room, private beach access included. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
400 Beach Road
400 Beach Road, Indian River Shores, FL
1 Bedroom
$5,000
Cottage Style 1/1 with Terrific Ocean View!! Walk-in Closet, Kitchenette, Washer/Dryer. Private Beach Access, Heated pool. ON-SITE manager. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
40 Southampton Terrace
40 Southhampton Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
Beautiful, Custom designed 4x4.5 home with Chef's kitchen, marble walled library w/bookcases ad wet bar. Lovely pool, spa and so much more. Sizes are approx/subj to error. Property and contents represented in photos subject to change.
955 Reef Lane
955 Reef Lane, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Enjoy this beautiful Ocean Front pool home with private beach access with everything you would need for your stay. Short distance to shopping and dinning. "Sizes are approx. and subject to error.
550 N Sundance Trail
550 North Sundance Trail, Indian River Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
Spacious and charming 3/2.5 open floor plan with screened heated private pool. Vaulted ceilings with cooks kitchen and large island, gas cooktop and updated master bath. Great location to vacation. are approx/subj to error.
61 N Caserea Court
61 North Caserea Court, Indian River Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful beach side cottage. Enjoy the sun this season, East of A1A with gated access to the beach or relax by the private pool in this lovely gated community. Pet deposit of $400 is non-refundable. Sizes are approx/subj to error.
1000 Sunrise Terrace
1000 Sunrise Terrace, Indian River Shores, FL
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Oceanfront 4/4 w/ recent full renovation. Great location, close to Business district, restaurants, Riverside Theater, boutiques & local events. Relax and enjoy a slice of paradise w/ spectacular sunrises, panoramic ocean views.
1425 Saint Davids Lane
1425 Saint Davids Ln, Gifford, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Booking as an annual, off season or as a Seasonal for the 2021 Season. Offered as a 2 bedroom (1 queen, 1 twin, 1 twin in loft) Town Home (owners suite locked off to tenants). Fireplace & custom stairway to additional loft hideaway.
4400 Highway A1a
4400 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Oceanfront Views with Pool. Available Now til January for Off Season. $2750/mnth. Top Floor with Restoration Hardware Decor. Beautiful updated kitchen and bathrooms. W&D Stackable in Unit. Centrally located to all shopping and dining.
1315 E Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Cir E, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Great vacation location! 2/2 Fully furnished for seasonal or off season. Short walk to one of Vero Beach's most beautiful beaches. Tenant will pay for excess electricity bill if it applies and daily $19.26 Sea Oaks Club Membership Fee.
3820 Indian River Drive E
3820 Indian River Drive East, Vero Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1655 sqft
This property represents what living in Vero is all about: serene and tropical landscape of the backyard, walking distance to the beach, shops, restaurants, Riverside Park and City Marina. The home has been updated and is meticulously maintained.
4600 Highway A1a
4600 Highway A1a, Vero Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautifully renovated 2.300 Sq. ft. 3 Bed, 3 Bath Oceanfront condo with river views and 2 car under building parking. Granite, counters, tiled floors with two spacious patios. 2 furnished bedroom suites and one office suite that can be 3rd bedroom.
1475 Fern Court
1475 Fern Court, Wabasso Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
Enjoy this Cottage that will allow Walks to the Beach Club, Tennis & Fitness Center. Fully renovated to offer the best of Sea Oaks. Two fully enclosed porches making a breakfast nook & "game room". Tenant responsible for Sea Oaks membership fee/$540.
1315 Winding Oaks Circle
1315 Winding Oaks Circle East, Wabasso Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
Recently renovated and decorated with new furnishings. Large screened porch with wrap around couch seating. Open views from extra large windows let you enjoy the Florida sun. Tenant is responsible for Sea Oaks membership of $19.26/day.
8080 S Seacrest Drive
8080 South Seacrest Drive, Indian River County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
Rent in style this year in your own super private luxurious Orchid Isle Estate home in lovely Vero Beach. Navigable deep water allows for larger boat access to your home with 2 boat lifts on private dock.
