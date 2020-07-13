/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:21 AM
155 Apartments for rent in Indian Harbour Beach, FL with pool
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2225 Highway A1a
2225 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1120 sqft
STUNNING OCEANFRONT CONDO available as a short term rental! Fully furnished, private balcony, perfect location, & sweeping ocean views. Amenities include pool, jacuzzi, work out room, clubhouse and tennis court.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Lyme Bay
521 Summerset Court
521 Summerset Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1679 sqft
Available NOW! Owner will consider 3 months, 7 month or 1 year lease Great location, this 2 bedroom home offers split bedroom plan with master on-suites in both bedrooms, large family room, Walk-in pantry and laundry room, Kitchen with breakfast
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
520 Palm Springs Boulevard
520 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1055 sqft
Wow, Look at these breath taking views from this 2 bedroom, one and half bath corner unit on the top floor. Long term rental at 2,100 a month and owner will consider short term at a higher rate per month.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
416 School Road
416 School Road, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1091 sqft
Fully furnished, newly renovated condo, 2 blocks from the ocean. New A/C, water heater and King size Tempurpedic bed in the master bedroom. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2195 N Highway A1a
2195 Highway A1A, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2228 sqft
Great view of the ocean from the balcony. This unit features three bedrooms, two baths, large master suite with his & her walk-in closets, jetted tub, separate shower, separate vanities, tile throughout living area, carpeted bedrooms.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Dunes
1923 Highway A1a
1923 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED OCEANFRONT TOWNHOME AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH PLUS 1 DAY OR 7 MONTH RENTAL. 1st and 2nd floor master suites. First floor laundry room. SS appliances in the brand new updated kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2085 Hwy A1a
2085 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2225 sqft
Direct Oceanfront 7th floor Penthouse! Fabulous 9 ft Ceilings! This is The Mediterranean Floor Plan featuring a 37 ft. Balcony with Floor to Ceiling Sliders with access from the Living area and Master Suite. Fully equipped Kitchen with Breakfast Bar.
1 of 14
Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
Golden Beach Estates
961 Golden Beach Boulevard
961 Golden Beach Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1846 sqft
Available April 1st for lease.Ten minute walk to beach.Lovely undated three bedroom two bath pool home. Open kitchen, dining and Large living area. Master suite with private bath. Guest bathroom opens to the pool as well.
Results within 1 mile of Indian Harbour Beach
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1455 Highway A1a
1455 Highway A1a, Satellite Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1186 sqft
$2300 rent per month includes water, cable, internet, and pest control. Completely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath with a garage.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
685 Poinsetta Drive
685 Poinsetta Drive, Satellite Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1646 sqft
Cute beachside home for rent. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops and newer appliances. Great screened in pool! New carpet in the bedrooms tile in the living areas. Spacious layout with a split bedroom plan.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Side Village
3890 Poseidon Way
3890 Poseidon Way, Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2519 sqft
Executive lakefront home in gated Oceanside Estates! Community pool, tennis, basketball courts, playground and so close to the beach! In addition to all of these amenities, this 4 bedroom 3 bath home offers an open floor plan concept and has
Results within 5 miles of Indian Harbour Beach
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
23 Units Available
Caribbean Isle
2848 Caribbean Isle Blvd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,035
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Spacious apartments with one- and two-bedroom floor plans, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and lake views. Community has swimming pools, sun decks and fitness center. Prime location by restaurants and shops.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
34 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
865 sqft
Quiet residential community near Melbourne Beach and convenient to I-95. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with oversized, screened lanais, open floor plans, and modern kitchens with dark wood cabinets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,327
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
22 Units Available
James Landing
Savannahs at James Landing
3051 Savannah Way, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1011 sqft
Make yourself at home at The Savannahs at James Landing Apartments in the heart of Melbourne, Florida.
