apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
61 Apartments for rent in Indialantic, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Eighth Avenue
1 8th Avenue, Indialantic, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2061 sqft
Top Floor Side End Unit Condo in the Heart of Indialantic. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, 2 Balconies, 2 Assigned Parking Spaces Under Building Parking makes this HUGE condo like a home by the sea with Ocean views..
Results within 5 miles of Indialantic
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
31 Units Available
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$934
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly updated apartments with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community includes the clubhouse, volleyball court and pool. Close to Ballard Park if you need to relax. Near shops and restaurants along Sarno Road.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
24 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$956
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1356 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
16 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 06:41pm
$
64 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your in-person, self-guided, or virtual tour! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1057 Small Court
1057 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1058 sqft
Short term or long term rental! This is a 55 + community, ground floor, with your parking spot right outside your front door! This is a fully furnished, renovated, end unit condo, conveniently located just a short distance to the Beach and
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
500 Palm Springs Boulevard
500 Palm Springs Boulevard, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available September 1 2020 Cute, Comfy and Convenient is this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath 1st floor condo in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1052 Pinetree Drive
1052 Pine Tree Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1888 sqft
Ideal Corporate rental! The ocean awaits! Come to your luxurious Florida vacation retreat! Enjoy this totally updated and tastefully decorated and fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home! New kitchen with granite, new bathrooms, new porcelain tile
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1047 Small Court
1047 Small Court, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
970 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available January 1 2021 SO CLOSE TO THE OCEAN!! Easy walk to the Beach from this fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath in a 55+ community, The Condos of Indian Harbour Beach.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
164 Murano Drive
164 Murano Drive, West Melbourne, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1995 sqft
Enjoy the privileged LOCATION of this 2018 Villas of West Melbourne 4 bedrooms and 2,5 bathrooms home , in a peaceful neighborhood and very close to the Melbourne Square Mall, Restaurants and Shops. WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR .
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3512 D'Avinci Way Unit 1063
3512 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1087 sqft
Beautiful condo in a gated community close to Florida Institute of Technology and Harris. New washer and dryer (2020), air conditioner, heater, refrigerator, and flooring (2019), recently remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Putnam Park
3044 SEA PLANE LANE
3044 Sea Avenue, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1539 sqft
RARE LONG-TERM RENTAL OPPORTUNITY AT MARGARITAVILLE RESORT ORLANDO!! FULLY FURNISHED COTTAGE 1539-C Model (Floor Plan attached).
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5011 S DIXIE HIGHWAY #A311
5011 Dixie Hwy NE, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
RHUM COVE CONDO - BEAUTIFUL VIEW! HUGE BALCONY OVER MARINA ON INDIAN RIVER. INCLUDES, BASIC CABLE, TRASH, WATER, PEST CONTROL, TENNIS COURTS, POOL AND BOAT SLIP #28. ALSO PERSONAL STORAGE UNIT AND GARAGE-GATED ENTRY INTO RHUM COVE CONDOS.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2775 S Highway A1a
2775 S Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Lease this Incredible open-water-view home Annual or Short-term. Oceanfront home close to the heart of Melbourne Beach. Metal roof 2019, newer AC , solid block construction on pilings, storm protection, natural light throughout and much more.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3562 D'Avinci Way 1068I
3562 D'avinci Way, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
857 sqft
Unit 1068I Available 07/15/20 NEAR FIT - APT WITH LAKE VIEW AT UNIV VILLAGE - Property Id: 20201 Close to FIT, University Village offers two and three bedroom apartments, situated in lush landscaping with interior ponds and fountains.
Results within 10 miles of Indialantic
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
The Preserve at Longleaf Apartments
4465 Preserve Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,282
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,657
1307 sqft
$1,000 OFF RENT*-Move in by 7/31/2020$500 off your August rent and the other $500 off in September if you move in by 7/31/2020** Ask me how! Call today to schedule a virtual tour of our beautiful homes and community.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
38 Units Available
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
890 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1075 sqft
Just off 192, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments offer amenities like full-size washers and dryers, private entries, covered patios and balconies, resort-style swimming pools, and lots of green space. Apartments also offer panoramic views.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
4 Units Available
Madalyn Landing
500 SW Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Madalyn Landing Apartments present the best of everything you're looking for in an apartment home. We’re convenient to great schools, fine shopping and major thoroughfares.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
28 Units Available
Waverly Place
5300 Hemingway Lane, Naples, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,576
1008 sqft
Newly-updated one-to three-bedroom apartments with laundry and walk-in closets in peaceful community with a gym, business center and private lake. Wickham Park is a block away and nearby I-95 runs the length of Florida state.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Lake Pointe
2880 N Wickham Rd, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
853 sqft
Luxury apartments feature air-conditioning, extra storage, appliances, patio/ balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, gym, pool, tennis, playground, internet cafe and clubhouse. Excellent location near Melbourne Square Mall and The Avenue. Minutes from Florida beaches.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
19 Units Available
The Haven at West Melbourne
4550 Explorer Dr, West Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,382
1327 sqft
Near the coastal beaches and FIT. Full kitchens, walk-in closets, and private balconies with fantastic views. Resort-style pool and onsite wellness center. Car care center available. Near Melbourne International Airport.
