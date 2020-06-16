301 S Miramar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

GREAT LOCATION!!! Short or Long term rental. Owner flexible. Just south of 5th Ave Welcome to your new beach side home! With granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, illuminated cabinets, and of course the OCEAN VIEWS, you wont want to miss this! This stunning top floor 2bd/2ba beach side condo on A1A with it's own dedicated parking space is waiting for you! Feel the breeze and watch the waves from your screened in new improved patio and balcony thats being installed. this is the perfect beach side retreat that is close to dining, shopping, and much more!