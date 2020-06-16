All apartments in Indialantic
Find more places like 301 S Miramar Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indialantic, FL
/
301 S Miramar Avenue
Last updated May 18 2020 at 11:52 PM

301 S Miramar Avenue

301 South Miramar Avenue · (321) 480-0770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indialantic
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

301 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL 32903
Indialantic by The Sea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GREAT LOCATION!!! Short or Long term rental. Owner flexible. Just south of 5th Ave Welcome to your new beach side home! With granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, illuminated cabinets, and of course the OCEAN VIEWS, you wont want to miss this! This stunning top floor 2bd/2ba beach side condo on A1A with it's own dedicated parking space is waiting for you! Feel the breeze and watch the waves from your screened in new improved patio and balcony thats being installed. this is the perfect beach side retreat that is close to dining, shopping, and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S Miramar Avenue have any available units?
301 S Miramar Avenue has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 S Miramar Avenue have?
Some of 301 S Miramar Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 S Miramar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
301 S Miramar Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S Miramar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 301 S Miramar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indialantic.
Does 301 S Miramar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 301 S Miramar Avenue does offer parking.
Does 301 S Miramar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S Miramar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S Miramar Avenue have a pool?
No, 301 S Miramar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 301 S Miramar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 301 S Miramar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S Miramar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 S Miramar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 S Miramar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 S Miramar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 301 S Miramar Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr
Indialantic, FL 32903

Similar Pages

Indialantic 1 BedroomsIndialantic 2 Bedrooms
Indialantic 3 BedroomsIndialantic Apartments with Balcony
Indialantic Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLAlafaya, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FLSt. Cloud, FLViera West, FLSebastian, FL
Lakewood Park, FLTitusville, FLSatellite Beach, FLFlorida Ridge, FLCocoa, FLVero Beach South, FLGifford, FLSouth Beach, FLMicco, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FL
Merritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLCocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLBithlo, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLWedgefield, FLVero Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity