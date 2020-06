Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

MAGNIFICIENT VIEWS OF THE OCEAN FROM THIS PENTHOUSE 3 BEDROOM/3 BATH AT ISLAND CLUB. YOU CAN ENTER THE UNIT FROM THE 11TH AND 12TH FLOOR.

IT IS AVAILABLE FOR THE SEASON AND POSSIBLY MORE! IT IS A THREE MONTH MINIMUM BUILDING. NO PETS ALLOWED! THERE IS A $1500 DEPOSIT FOR THE COMMON AREAS.