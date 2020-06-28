14323 Tennyson Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

For more information or to schedule a showing appointment, please call Kirby Dulin at 727-244-7471 or Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222. Move in ready 3 bedroom sits high & dry in The Estates of Beacon Woods. Ceramic tile in the bathrooms & kitchen. Kitchen has wood cabinets, pass through to the great room & breakfast nook. Master bedroom has large walk in closet & linen cabinet too. Vanity has dual sinks & shower stall. Second bedroom is on the other side of the house & has a HUGE walk in closet to boot. Neutral carpeting in the bedrooms & great room. Screened in porch overlooks mature landscaping & giant oak tree. Close to Hudson schools & neighborhood center. One dog will be considered. Must be a non-aggressive breed & tenants willing to pay $50/month pet rent.