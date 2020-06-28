All apartments in Hudson
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM

14323 Tennyson Dr

14323 Tennyson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14323 Tennyson Drive, Hudson, FL 34667
The Estates of Beacon Woods Golf and Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
For more information or to schedule a showing appointment, please call Kirby Dulin at 727-244-7471 or Lori Hermansen at 727-534-4222. Move in ready 3 bedroom sits high & dry in The Estates of Beacon Woods. Ceramic tile in the bathrooms & kitchen. Kitchen has wood cabinets, pass through to the great room & breakfast nook. Master bedroom has large walk in closet & linen cabinet too. Vanity has dual sinks & shower stall. Second bedroom is on the other side of the house & has a HUGE walk in closet to boot. Neutral carpeting in the bedrooms & great room. Screened in porch overlooks mature landscaping & giant oak tree. Close to Hudson schools & neighborhood center. One dog will be considered. Must be a non-aggressive breed & tenants willing to pay $50/month pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14323 Tennyson Dr have any available units?
14323 Tennyson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hudson, FL.
What amenities does 14323 Tennyson Dr have?
Some of 14323 Tennyson Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14323 Tennyson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14323 Tennyson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14323 Tennyson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14323 Tennyson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14323 Tennyson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 14323 Tennyson Dr offers parking.
Does 14323 Tennyson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14323 Tennyson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14323 Tennyson Dr have a pool?
No, 14323 Tennyson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14323 Tennyson Dr have accessible units?
No, 14323 Tennyson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14323 Tennyson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14323 Tennyson Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14323 Tennyson Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14323 Tennyson Dr has units with air conditioning.
