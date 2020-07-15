Apartment List
18 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Homosassa Springs, FL

5355 West Customer Court
5355 West Customer Court, Homosassa Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$935
912 sqft
DO NOT WIRE MONEY TO ANYONE. WE DO NOT ASK FOR WIRED DEPOSITS PRIOR TO SEEING THE UNITS. CRAIGSLIST IS A SCAM. UNFURNISHED 2 bedroom/1.
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

6825 W Avocado Street
6825 West Avocado Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2032 sqft
This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home.
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment

485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.

20 North Country Club Drive
20 North Country Club Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2387 sqft
Unfurnished-Long term rental available. LOCATION Privacy and Comfort! This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home is located in Paradise Country Club with a picturesque view of the Plantation Golf Course.

67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.

952 NE 8th Avenue
952 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.

18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.

4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.

29 S. Salisbury Terrace
29 South Salisbury Terrace, Lecanto, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
2875 sqft
29 S. Salisbury Terrace Available 07/20/20 2/2/2 Ranch Style Home in Lecanto on Acreage - Very nice 2/2/2 ranch style home in Lecanto sharing 5 acres.

27 N Washington St.
27 North Washington Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
955 sqft
Available 6/1/2020 - Cute 2/1 located in Beverly Hills, centrally located to Ocala, Inverness and Crystal River. First, last & security required. Pets are okay with a pet fee. Long term lease required. Must pass a credit/background check.

5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)

2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)

76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.

5322 E. Old Stump Ct
5322 East Old Stump Court, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
924 sqft
Charming 2/2 Mobile in Inverness!!!! - This open floor plan leaves lots of room to personalize. Enjoy your coffee on the open front deck while listening to the rain on the metal roof. Spacious yard with mature trees.

Royal Highlands
15510 Cliff Swallow Rd
15510 Cuff Swallow Road, Hernando County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2237 sqft
AVAILABLE 09/08/2020.Bring the horses and chickens! 4/2 with 2 car garage on half acre with fenced back yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Homosassa Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Homosassa Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

