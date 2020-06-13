Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:27 PM

25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brooksville, FL

Finding an apartment in Brooksville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 09:12pm
6 Units Available
Candlelight
965 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
Studio
$660
1 Bedroom
$729
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We put no one above you! Our single-story ranch-style apartment homes feel more like home. You'll enjoy the country living with suburban accessibility. Candlelight is conveniently located in the heart of Brooksville.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Candleglow Apartments
1071 Candlelight Blvd, Brooksville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,011
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
860 sqft
Welcome home to Candleglow Apartments in Brooksville, Florida – a picturesque community with plenty of community green space nestled under a dramatic canopy of Live Oak trees.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
844 Continental Drive
844 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
TOTALLY REMODELED Brooksville 4BR/1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Union Street
301 Union St, Brooksville, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
Totally Remodeled 2BR/1BA Brooksville Duplex! NO APPLICATION FEE! - Introducing Brookside VillasDowntown Brooksvilles New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
845 Continental Drive
845 Continental Dr, Brooksville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
CHECK OUT THIS BEAUTIFUL 3BR/1BA BROOKSVILLE Duplex W/ Gorgeous Flooring! - Introducing Brookside VillasDowntown Brooksvilles New Premier Community Located Conveniently on the Beautiful Good Neighbor Walking/Biking Trail & Walking Distance to Famous
Results within 5 miles of Brooksville
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
Ariel Springs
3454 Suncoast Villa Way, Spring Hill, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1245 sqft
Serene and peaceful, this community is just a 40-minute drive from Tampa. Offering one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, modern interiors, and appliances, these apartments are newly finished and spacious.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15266 Alba Dr
15266 Alba Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1665 sqft
Great 3BR Pool Home for Lease-to-Own! - ***LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14446 Sterling Run
14446 Sterling Run, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1572 sqft
14446 Sterling Run Available 07/07/20 14446 Sterling Run - An amazing opportunity in the Desirable Gated Golf Community of Silver-thorn. This Villa Boast over 1500 sq ft of living space, a split floor plan with a spacious lanai.
Results within 10 miles of Brooksville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4422 Larkenheath Dr
4422 Larkenheath Drive, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2049 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house. For Lease-Purchase - This property is available on a lease with purchase option only. Minimum option required before move-IN: $23,000.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookridge
1 Unit Available
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1881 sqft
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13060 Hanley Drive
13060 Hanley Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1309 sqft
13060 Hanley Drive - Charming 3,2,2 Home Features split plan with a great room, indoor laundry room, dining area with an open porch and spacious yard. Close to many amenities. Pets require prior owner approval. (RLNE4847879)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5032 Teather Street
5032 Teather Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1549 sqft
5032 Teather Street - Nice 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage Home features bright & open floor plan with Great Room, Eat in Kitchen and Indoor Laundry Sorry, this property does not allow pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831289)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
4436 Devonshire Ave
4436 Devonshire Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1348 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom/2 bath home in Spring Hill. This home has been beautifully renovated and has a split floor plan. Large living/dining room combo, with a kitchen that has plenty of cabinet and counter space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4104 Bramblewood Loop
4104 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1607 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5137 Chamber Court
5137 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1517 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5063 Chamber Court
5063 Chamber Court, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1613 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
4737 Ayrshire Drive
4737 Ayrshire Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Spring Hill, FL is now available.

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
1 Unit Available
12295 Linden Drive
12295 Linden Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1396 sqft
**Price just reduced!**This spacious home is a MUST see. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1396 sq. ft. of living area.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10487 Monarch Street
10487 Monarch Street, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1684 sqft
Upgraded 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage with enclose lanai. Fireplace will not be use by tenant. Always verify school zoning with the school system. Only one small pet (10 pound or less) with $250 non-refundable fee. Max 2 adults with 2 kids.

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
1 Unit Available
2406 Appian Ave
2406 Appian Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2636 sqft
3/2/2 in the heart of Spring Hill! Features a POOL, Living room, dining room, family room, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:32pm
1 Unit Available
3439 Ambassador Ave
3439 Ambassador Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1664 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 POOL home in Spring Hill. Newly painted. This home features a nice open floor plan. The kitchen over looks the living room and dining room. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34pm
1 Unit Available
4189 High Ridge Avenue
4189 High Ridge Avenue, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2234 sqft
Very spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in gated Sand Ridge community. 1st floor features a large living room and kitchen open combo with Island.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
4055 Bramblewood Loop
4055 Bramblewood Loop, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1672 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional open floor plan to the small details like a covered patio, making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brooksville, FL

Finding an apartment in Brooksville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

