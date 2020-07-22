Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Homosassa Springs, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Homosassa Springs should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for ... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
Results within 5 miles of Homosassa Springs

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
20 North Country Club Drive
20 North Country Club Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2387 sqft
Unfurnished-Long term rental available. LOCATION Privacy and Comfort! This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home is located in Paradise Country Club with a picturesque view of the Plantation Golf Course.

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
Results within 10 miles of Homosassa Springs

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10817 W State Park St
10817 West State Park Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious home close to boat ramp - Property Id: 302088 Well maintained home in a quiet neighborhood conveniently located next to downtown, state park, boat launch, area restaurants, hospital, and power plant.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
27 N Washington St.
27 North Washington Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
955 sqft
Available 6/1/2020 - Cute 2/1 located in Beverly Hills, centrally located to Ocala, Inverness and Crystal River. First, last & security required. Pets are okay with a pet fee. Long term lease required. Must pass a credit/background check.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
15510 Cliff Swallow Rd
15510 Cuff Swallow Road, Hernando County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2237 sqft
AVAILABLE 09/08/2020.Bring the horses and chickens! 4/2 with 2 car garage on half acre with fenced back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Homosassa Springs, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Homosassa Springs should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Homosassa Springs may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Homosassa Springs. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

