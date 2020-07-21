Apartment List
16 Apartments for rent in Homosassa Springs, FL with washer-dryers

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
Results within 5 miles of Homosassa Springs

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
52 Sj Kellner Boulevard
52 Sj Kellner Blvd, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Neat and clean 2 bedroom, 1,5 bath home , one car garage with screened pool located in a great area of Beverly Hills. Monthly rent is $1400.00 includes monthly pool service and Lawn care. Tenant to hook up all utilities into their name.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Greentree Street
23 Greentree Street, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2438 sqft
Beautiful Maronda Home built in 2018 practically brand new!! Home has lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths PLUS a den. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all stainless appliances. Large island. Breakfast nook and separate formal dining area.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.
Results within 10 miles of Homosassa Springs

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
9294 S Berkshire Avenue
9294 South Berkshire Avenue, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1620 sqft
HEATHERWOOD - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Double Wide Mobile Home. Huge Great Room, Island Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Updated Baths, New Fans & Light Fixtures Throughout, Wood Floors.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
3518 N VONNEGUT POINT
3518 North Vonnegut Point, Beverly Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Beautiful, spacious, 4 bedrooms, 2baths, 2 car garage with a huge backyard and spectacular View. located in High Ridge Village, Beverly Hills Florida. Tucked away at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac. Built in 2019.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
180-1 INDEPEDENCE LANE
180-1 North Independence Highway, Inverness, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
760 sqft
Step outside your door and be greeted by beautifully modern Mediterranean-inspired architecture in the heart of Maitland. FL. Make your way through an amenity-rich environment, passing familiar faces of neighbors and friends.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
810 E Gilchrist Court
810 East Gilchrist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1320 sqft
Charming Greenbriar 2 townhouse with 2 bedroom 2 bath unit that comes with a car port. Beautiful tile on the first floor, newer carpet in the large master suite and guest bedroom. The kitchen has recently been remodeled with stainless appliances.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Homosassa Springs, FL

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Homosassa Springs offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Homosassa Springs. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Homosassa Springs can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

