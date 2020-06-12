Apartment List
/
FL
/
citrus springs
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Citrus Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Citrus Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1586 W Lavender Ln
1586 West Lavender Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2630 sqft
HUGE 4/2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9330 N. Travis Dr.
9330 North Travis Drive, Citrus Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
903 sqft
Awesome 2/2 Duplex in Citrus Springs!!! - Brand new vinyl flooring throughout this awesome duplex! Spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Open living/dining/kitchen area. Easy access to all of Citrus, as well as Ocala.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)
Results within 5 miles of Citrus Springs

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4261 E SCOTT LN
4261 East Scott Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
2-Story Home with Large 2nd Floor Porch With River Access - Cute Rustic 2 Bedroom, One-Bath 2-Story "Tree House" close to a community boat ramp on the Withlacoochee River.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 S Desoto St
10 South Desoto Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10332 N Burgandy Pt.
10332 North Burgundy Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE OVER AN ACRE LAKE ROUSSEAU AREA - 1552 Square feet, 2 bedroom 2 bath home in the Desirable Lake Rousseau Country Estates Area-Zoned for Citrus County Schools...

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11
20800 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
580 sqft
Fully Furnished, Turnkey Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath Riverfront Condo - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished, turn-key condo with a beautiful view of the Withlacoochee River. Nice corner Unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8503 SW 203 Court
8503 Southwest 203rd Court, Marion County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1592 sqft
RAINBOWS END 2 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH - GREAT LOCATION. 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH WITH ADDITIONAL ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS A 3RD BEDROOM OR OFFICE. NEW WOOD CABINETS IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS. JACK-N-JILL BATH.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
5 S Jackson St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
19434 St. George Drive
19434 Saint George Drive, Dunnellon, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1071 sqft
DUNNNELLON OAKS - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH 1 CAR GARAGE - CONVENIENTLY LOCATED-IN DUNNELLON HILLS CLOSE TO THE BALL FIELD. SCREENED IN PATIO, & SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. WALK IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM WITH CLOSET ORGANIZER.
Results within 10 miles of Citrus Springs

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5016 SW Portulaca CT
5016 Southwest Portulaca Court, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1141 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH RENOVATED RAINBOW LAKES ESTATES - VERY NICE 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE RENOVATED HOME WILL SOLID SURFACE FLOORING AND EXTRA LARGE GARAGE. LOCATED ON .99 ACRE HOME-SITE WITH A FENCED IN BACK YARD. WATER ON WELL.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge room in the back has glass windows and a separate a/c.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
956 NE 8th Avenue
956 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9090 W Fort Island Trail
9090 West Fort Island Trail, Citrus County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath duplex available in an excellent location in Crystal River! Walking distance to Kings Bay & just a short drive to the Ft Island Beach. Also, close to town for the nearest restaurants, grocery store & medical facilities.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Citrus Springs, FL

Finding an apartment in Citrus Springs that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Citrus Springs 2 BedroomsCitrus Springs 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCitrus Springs 3 BedroomsCitrus Springs Apartments with Balcony
Citrus Springs Apartments with GarageCitrus Springs Apartments with ParkingCitrus Springs Apartments with Pool
Citrus Springs Apartments with Washer-DryerCitrus Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsCitrus Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLOcala, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLSpring Hill, FLLand O' Lakes, FLLady Lake, FL
Leesburg, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLZephyrhills, FLMount Dora, FLHudson, FL
Dade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLMinneola, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

College of Central FloridaLake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College