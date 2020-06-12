Apartment List
10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Inverness, FL

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6003 East Turner Camp Road
6003 East Turner Camp Road, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2/1 large living dining room. Tile floors and open floor plan. Dog park on property and pool on premise. 300 dollar animal deposit per animal. Application: https://www.hemlane.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
227 Davidson Ave
227 Davidson Avenue, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Lovely 2/1 Duplex near Downtown Inverness!!! - Want to be near downtown? Easy access to the restaurants, parks, festivals and water? Easy walking distance from this gem! Two bedroom, one bathroom unit has newer flooring and paint throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Inverness

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5685 E Live Oak Ln
5685 East Live Oak Lane, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1456 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2 in Inverness!!! - This amazing house is spacious and ready to go! Just repainted, crown molding, new A/C unit, tile in living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Huge room in the back has glass windows and a separate a/c.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.
Results within 5 miles of Inverness

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9081 E Cashiers Court
9081 East Cashiers Court, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1964 sqft
INVERNESS GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB * 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage * Open split floor plan * Oversized bedrooms * Master bathroom has Jacuzzi tub * Living and family room * Formal dining * Hardwood floors in family room * Built in 2007 * 1,964 sq. ft.
Results within 10 miles of Inverness

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4261 E SCOTT LN
4261 East Scott Lane, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1344 sqft
2-Story Home with Large 2nd Floor Porch With River Access - Cute Rustic 2 Bedroom, One-Bath 2-Story "Tree House" close to a community boat ramp on the Withlacoochee River.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 S Desoto St
10 South Desoto Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1450 sqft
Lovely Updated Beverly HIlls 2/1 Home - Very nice Beverly Hills 2/1 home with carport, nicely updated with small shed and fenced in yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1040 sqft
5 S Jackson St Available 06/15/20 Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Inverness, FL

Finding an apartment in Inverness that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

