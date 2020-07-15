/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:04 PM
18 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Homosassa Springs, FL
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
2142 South Gleneagle Terrace - 1
2142 S Gleneagle Ter, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1778 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL-AVAILABLE NOW! This duplex comes complete with a cheerful kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, laundry, 2 car garage being conveniently close to shops and school.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 N Pizarro Point
54 North Pizarro Point, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW NO SMOKING NO PETS. CRYSTAL OAKS UNFURNISHED 3 bedroom/2 bath unfurnished home available now. Modern kitchen with stainless appliances. Large backyard with pavered patio and screened lanai.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6825 W Avocado Street
6825 West Avocado Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2032 sqft
This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
205 N Entry Oaks Point
205 North Entry Oaks Point, Lecanto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2547 sqft
3 Bedroom. 2.5 Baths. 2 Car Garage. Screen Porch. Fireplace. Private Back Y. Cul-de-Sac. Tall Ceilings. Plenty of space in this house. You will love it. NO DOGS PLEASE.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
23 Greentree Street
23 Greentree Street, Sugarmill Woods, FL
Beautiful Maronda Home built in 2018 practically brand new!! Home has lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths PLUS a den. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all stainless appliances. Large island. Breakfast nook and separate formal dining area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
5070 N Sandalwood Dr
5070 North Sandlewood Drive, Pine Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2645 sqft
Lovely Pine Ridge Pool Home - Lovely 3/2/2 pool home with shed in rear. This home offers a wonderful split floor plan with bird caged pool in rear.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2507 W Oakland Lane
2507 West Oakland Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Beds 2 Bath Garage. Good size lot. Quite street. Lots of tile. Split plan.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
2991 W Akron Pl
2991 West Akron Place, Citrus Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3/2/2 in Citrus Springs!!! - 3/2/2 House (RLNE5762939)
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4286 N Mae West Way
4286 North Mae West Way, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1516 sqft
Nice clean 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage screen porch.
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Highlands
15510 Cliff Swallow Rd
15510 Cuff Swallow Road, Hernando County, FL
AVAILABLE 09/08/2020.Bring the horses and chickens! 4/2 with 2 car garage on half acre with fenced back yard.
