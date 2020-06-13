Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

16 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Sugarmill Woods, FL

Finding an apartment in Sugarmill Woods that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
67 Sycamore Circle
67 Sycamore Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1840 sqft
3/2/2 - AVAILABLE NOW! 3/2/2 single family home located in Sugarmill Woods, corner lot, new floors, nice large backyard. Owner just landscaped the front.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
78 Cypress Blvd
78 Cypress Boulevard East, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
Gorgeous 3/2/3 Pool Home in Sugarmill Woods!!! - This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
78 W Cypress Boulevard
78 Cypress Blvd W, Sugarmill Woods, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2195 sqft
This amazing pool home in sought after Sugarmill Woods is a place to live in decadence. Many details were seen to in this stunning home.

1 of 30

Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.
Results within 5 miles of Sugarmill Woods

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
5333 West Homosassa Trail
5333 W Homosassa Trl, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1468 sqft
This centrally located 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is open, airy, bright and cheerful. The master bedroom is private with a large bathroom, walk in closet and a storage closet.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.
Results within 10 miles of Sugarmill Woods

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookridge
1 Unit Available
14180 Holly Hammock Ln
14180 Holly Hammock Lane, Brookridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1881 sqft
Sweet 3br/2ba. Lots of room. For lease-purchase - *** LEASE-to-OWN by LTOREALESTATE.COM/ Minimum required before move-IN: $22,000.00 Term of lease and option - One Year with Abilities to Re-Negotiate for 2nd and 3rd Year.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
227 Davidson Ave
227 Davidson Avenue, Inverness, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
Lovely 2/1 Duplex near Downtown Inverness!!! - Want to be near downtown? Easy access to the restaurants, parks, festivals and water? Easy walking distance from this gem! Two bedroom, one bathroom unit has newer flooring and paint throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
30 SE Valare Ln Apt 202C
30 SE Valare Ln, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1060 sqft
2/2 on the water , GREAT location If you have any questions please give us a call . Fully Furnished and Kayaks to used . 2 bed 2 bath apartment

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
485 N Briarcreek Pt
485 North Briar Creek Point, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
Light & bright 2 bed, 2 bath duplex. Lots of tile flooring, inside laundry and fenced back yard. Located on a quiet dead end street. Window units for AC and heat.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3333 S Liverpool Pt
3333 South Liverpool Point, Inverness Highlands South, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1155 sqft
3333 S Liverpool Pt Available 06/01/20 Gorgeous 2/2/1 Villa in Royal Oaks!!! - This amazing villa is tastefully furnished (negotiable) and spacious from the one-car garage through to the back screened lanai.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
956 NE 8th Avenue
956 Northeast 8th Avenue, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
This is a 2/1 apartment located in Crystal River & it is ready for immediate occupancy. Inside features excellent new renovations done in March of 2020. The entire home has all new paint & laminate flooring throughout each room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
9090 W Fort Island Trail
9090 West Fort Island Trail, Citrus County, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom, one bath duplex available in an excellent location in Crystal River! Walking distance to Kings Bay & just a short drive to the Ft Island Beach. Also, close to town for the nearest restaurants, grocery store & medical facilities.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard
10288 Tooke Lake Boulevard, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1344 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020. Leased Jan 8 - April 8 2021. Furnished All-Inclusive 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Lakefront Rental with $200 monthly cap on Electric. Sleeps 6 (Q/Q/Twin). Medium dog allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Sugarmill Woods, FL

Finding an apartment in Sugarmill Woods that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

