25 Apartments for rent in Homosassa Springs, FL with garages

1 Unit Available
2142 South Gleneagle Terrace - 1
2142 S Gleneagle Ter, Homosassa Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1778 sqft
LONG TERM RENTAL-AVAILABLE NOW! This duplex comes complete with a cheerful kitchen/dining area, two bathrooms, three bedrooms, laundry, 2 car garage being conveniently close to shops and school.
Results within 1 mile of Homosassa Springs

1 Unit Available
6189 W Pine Cir
6189 West Pine Circle, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2120 sqft
Fully furinished Includes Elect cap $125.00 water cap $50.00 and wifi

1 Unit Available
6825 W Avocado Street
6825 West Avocado Street, Citrus County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2032 sqft
This farm house style home is ready for its new tenants! This home features 3 nice size bedrooms with big closets, 2 full baths and another bathroom in the garage! The kitchen has just been remodeled. Brand new wood plank tile throughout entire home.

1 Unit Available
205 N Entry Oaks Point
205 North Entry Oaks Point, Lecanto, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2547 sqft
3 Bedroom. 2.5 Baths. 2 Car Garage. Screen Porch. Fireplace. Private Back Y. Cul-de-Sac. Tall Ceilings. Plenty of space in this house. You will love it. NO DOGS PLEASE.
Results within 5 miles of Homosassa Springs

1 Unit Available
20 North Country Club Drive
20 North Country Club Drive, Citrus County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2387 sqft
Unfurnished-Long term rental available. LOCATION Privacy and Comfort! This spacious 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 bath home is located in Paradise Country Club with a picturesque view of the Plantation Golf Course.

1 Unit Available
390 NW 14th Place
390 Northwest 14th Place, Crystal River, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! In desirable Crystal River Florida, in walking distance to shops, Crackers, Crab Plant, downtown. 2/2 with laundry room and one car garage and carport. Semi-furnished and semi- stocked kitchen.

1 Unit Available
213 S Barbour Street
213 South Barbour Street, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$900
908 sqft
Nice clean house on quite street. Garage. Screen Porch. I will have more photos next week.

1 Unit Available
23 Greentree Street
23 Greentree Street, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2438 sqft
Beautiful Maronda Home built in 2018 practically brand new!! Home has lots of space. 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths PLUS a den. Open floorplan. Kitchen with all stainless appliances. Large island. Breakfast nook and separate formal dining area.

1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!

1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.

1 Unit Available
6779 S Pinebranch Point
6779 South Pinebranch Point, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1163 sqft
*FULLY FURNISHED VACATION RENTAL* Available April 2020. Charming WATERFRONT home with a dock located less than 1/4 mile to the boat ramp. Home features 2 bedrooms ,1 bath and 1 car garage. Beautiful nautical theme through out home.

1 Unit Available
18 Sanders Circle
18 Sanders Circle, Sugarmill Woods, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2274 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2 bath home located in Cypress Village of Sugarmill Woods. Open living space. Separate dining room. Eat in kitchen. Inside laundry room. 2 living areas make one into an office or den. Nice covered patio in back.

1 Unit Available
4401 S CAPECOVE LOOP
4401 South Capecove Loop, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1120 sqft
This Homosassa get a way is a slice of heaven - Available for rent on a monthly or weekly basis. The weekly rate is $1000.00 per week. Located on the beautiful Homosassa River. Watch the manatee and dolphin right at the front door.

1 Unit Available
11922 W Waterway Drive
11922 West Waterway Drive, Homosassa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1132 sqft
Updated waterfront home located in Riverhaven Village. This 1866 sf, 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage, comes fully furnished. Sit on your screened porch and watch the manatee, kayaks, and boats travel down the Grand Canal.

1 Unit Available
6781 W. Oak Park Blvd
6781 West Oak Park Boulevard, Sugarmill Woods, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Adorable spacious villa in Sugarmill Woods. This home is bright with windows and neutral colors throughout letting in all the bright natural light. Sliders from nook lead to the peaceful wooded views. ***Lawn & Water Care Included.

1 Unit Available
52 Sj Kellner Boulevard
52 Sj Kellner Blvd, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1216 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 1,5 bath home , one car garage with screened pool located in a great section of Beverly Hills. Monthly rent is $1400.00 includes monthly pool service. Tenant to hook up all utilities into their name. No Pets No Smoking.
Results within 10 miles of Homosassa Springs

1 Unit Available
2507 W Oakland Lane
2507 West Oakland Lane, Citrus Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1416 sqft
4 Beds 2 Bath Garage. Good size lot. Quite street. Lots of tile. Split plan.

1 Unit Available
5 S Jackson St
5 South Jackson Street, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1040 sqft
Adorable 3/1/1 in Beverly Hills!!! - This lovely home is almost ready to go!! Open living, w/d hook-ups, one-car garage. Pets welcome at owner's discretion. Will not last! Call 352-637-3800 to schedule a viewing. (RLNE5828672)

1 Unit Available
1027 West Copper Mist Court
1027 West Copper Mist Court, Citrus Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1870 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage home located on a quiet cul de sac with a very private setting in Terra Vista. Very Open floor plan with lots of light Close to all the amenities with a social membership available.

1 Unit Available
30 W Ipswich Ln
30 W Ipswich Ln, Citrus Hills, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
This house has no mortgage on it. The price is firm. Luxurious Home in HAMPTON HILLS IN CITRUS HILLS Golf & Country Club Community-with 3 on-site Golf Courses. This Gorgeous Home features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Office or 4th BR.

1 Unit Available
250 W Goldentuft Court
250 West Golden Tuft Court, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1163 sqft
Really nice large 2 bedroom / 2 bath pool home. Home features nice screened patio on front of home. 1 car garage with pull down screen and power door opener. Living room and a Florida room.

1 Unit Available
76 S Filmore St
76 S Fillmore St, Beverly Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1671 sqft
Great 2/1.5/1 Find for Beverly Hills - What a great find! This house has been updated throughout with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and a 1 car garage. New kitchen with wood cabinets, stainless appliances, large updated bathroom and tiled throughout.

1 Unit Available
256 W Valerian Place
256 West Valerian Place, Beverly Hills, FL
Studio
$925
A Great Place to Call Home** 2 Bedroom 1.

1 Unit Available
4286 N Mae West Way
4286 North Mae West Way, Beverly Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1516 sqft
Nice clean 3 bed 2 bath 2 car garage screen porch.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Homosassa Springs, FL

Homosassa Springs apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

