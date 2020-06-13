Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

42 Apartments for rent in Highland City, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Last updated June 13
$
7 Units Available
Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd, Highland City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1379 sqft
Century Ariva Apartments welcomes you home to experience resort-style living every day. Ideally located in Lakeland, Florida, Century Ariva has it all - from simple pleasures to ultimate luxuries.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5143 Martinique Drive
5143 Martinique Drive, Highland City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1581 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home is warm and inviting with a covered front entry. The lovely kitchen features shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE
5916 Hillside Heights Drive, Highland City, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1786 sqft
CALL TODAY FOR YOU PRIVATE SHOWING!!!! NEED an OVERSIZED LOT??? With affordable 4 bedroom (SPLIT PLAN) home that has a large 13x24 pavered screened lanai and extra storage unit outside.
Results within 5 miles of Highland City
Last updated June 13
Edgewood
12 Units Available
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$928
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,226
1300 sqft
Open floor plans with screened patios and balconies. Washer and dryer connections. Two swimming pools, an outdoor playground and dog park on premises. Clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 13
25 Units Available
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$965
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1217 sqft
Discover a resort lifestyle you only dreamed of until now. Impeccable grounds compliment the picturesque, village atmosphere in this elegant apartment home community.
Last updated June 13
$
12 Units Available
Century Avenues
6720 Florida Ave S, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community is minutes from area freeways and the park. Community amenities include poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and resident game room. Tot play area and bark park available. Spacious interiors with updated features.
Last updated June 13
Southwest Lakeland
13 Units Available
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This fantastic community has seen significant upgrades and is just minutes from golf courses, restaurants, and shops. On-site pool and park area. Homes offer vinyl wood plank flooring, raised-panel cabinet doors, and modern appliances.
Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Fountain Place
1350 N Wilson Ave, Bartow, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1035 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located along the Fort Fraser Trail and close to shopping and dining. Community features reserved parking, extra storage and outdoor pool and deck.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
618 El Camino Real South
618 El Camino Real South, Lakeland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1362 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Lakeland FL is now available.

Last updated June 12
Lake Bentley
1 Unit Available
1920 E Edgewood Dr K-12
1920 East Edgewood Drive, Lakeland, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Centrally Located 2/2 - Property Id: 288178 Newly Renovated Centrally Located in Lakeland 2nd story. This 2/2 is Move In Ready!! Close to Southeastern University and Polk State College.

Last updated June 12
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
703 Fairway Ave (Unit 7)
703 Fairway Ave, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
Florida Spanish Style Home - Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
7016 CASCADES COURT
7016 Cascades Court, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2261 sqft
Beautiful, single-family home located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Eaglebrooke, a gated golf course community. After you enter the house, you will see a formal living and dining room with lovely maple wood floors.

Last updated June 13
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
703 FAIRWAY AVENUE
703 Fairway Avenue, Combee Settlement, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1940 sqft
Beautiful open Spanish style front porch. This home features 3 Bedrooms & two full baths. Updated paint inside & out. Large living room with hardwood floors and a decorative wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
430 RED HAWK LOOP
430 Red Hawk Loop, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1065 sqft
Fully Furnished short term rental available 6/1/2020 to 12/15/2020. This fully furnished home sits in a quiet neighborhood. Kitchen has been updated with all new stainless steel appliances and is fully stocked with pots, pans and cooking utensils.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
314 LAKE HARRIS DRIVE
314 Lake Harris Drive, Lakeland Highlands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1235 sqft
South Lakeland BRAND NEW Two-Story Duplex with Lake View. Completed in 2020 this home has two bedrooms upstairs each with a private bathroom. The open kitchen and family have the latest designer finishes.

Last updated June 13
Eaglebrooke
1 Unit Available
814 S WHISPER WOODS DRIVE
814 Whisper Woods Dr, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3875 sqft
WELCOME HOME - this spectacular 4 bedroom 4 bath Pool home is meticulous! Featuring gleaming hard wood floors, gas fireplace a wonderful pool/patio area with outdoor kitchen, along with a very large game room for family fun.

Last updated May 4
1 Unit Available
2038 WINTERSET DRIVE
2038 Winterset Drive, Lakeland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1146 sqft
Check out this inviting, end unit, waterfront townhouse with 2-car garage located in the South Lakeland gated community of Village at Lake Highlands! Views abound from the Kitchen, Great Room and Master Bedroom.
Results within 10 miles of Highland City
Last updated June 13
24 Units Available
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,020
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1344 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light. Large kitchens. Private laundry and extra storage. Residents have access to tennis court, pool, and courtyard. Easy access to I-4.
Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
Studio
$783
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$765
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,016
871 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1300 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1237 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from I-4. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, garbage disposal, laundry and bathtub. Community amenities include gym, BBQ grill, pool and dog park.
Last updated June 13
19 Units Available
Town Center at Lakeside Village Apartments
1555 Village Center Dr, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,127
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,503
1260 sqft
Luxury apartments and town homes feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Resort community offers concierge service, business center, game room, pool, and gym. Excellent location near Cobb Theater and Lakeside Village Shops.
Last updated June 13
$
Oakbridge
12 Units Available
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,053
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,236
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1400 sqft
Searching for an apartment that offers a convenient location, quality upgrades, plentiful amenities and a team that really cares about your satisfaction? Then look no further for your Lakeland apartment than Willowbrooke at Lakeland.
Last updated June 13
$
49 Units Available
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL
1 Bedroom
$969
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1279 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Highland City, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Highland City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

