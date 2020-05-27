All apartments in Highland City
Find more places like 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Highland City, FL
/
5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE

5916 Hillside Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Highland City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5916 Hillside Heights Drive, Highland City, FL 33812

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
CALL TODAY FOR YOU PRIVATE SHOWING!!!! NEED an OVERSIZED LOT??? With affordable 4 bedroom (SPLIT PLAN) home that has a large 13x24 pavered screened lanai and extra storage unit outside. Owner has added tiled foyer, nook and kitchen and 4th bedroom/office. Kitchen has STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Master has dual sinks, two walk in closets, garden tub, separate shower and private commode. Other living area is laminate with carpeted bedrooms. You won't be disappointed with upgraded appliances, light fixtures, etc. Two car garage and pull down stairs leading to decked attic. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, medical and restaurants. EASY ACCESS North-South-East and West for anyone needing to commute. NOTE......WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST - BEWARE of SCAMMERS!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE have any available units?
5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland City, FL.
What amenities does 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE have?
Some of 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland City.
Does 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Ariva
5190 Ariva Blvd
Highland City, FL 33812

Similar Pages

Highland City 1 BedroomsHighland City 2 Bedrooms
Highland City Apartments with GarageHighland City Apartments with Pool
Highland City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLTown 'n' Country, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLWindermere, FLFuller Heights, FLMinneola, FLCitrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FLConway, FLApollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLMeadow Woods, FLEagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLLoughman, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa