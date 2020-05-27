5916 HILLSIDE HEIGHTS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

CALL TODAY FOR YOU PRIVATE SHOWING!!!! NEED an OVERSIZED LOT??? With affordable 4 bedroom (SPLIT PLAN) home that has a large 13x24 pavered screened lanai and extra storage unit outside. Owner has added tiled foyer, nook and kitchen and 4th bedroom/office. Kitchen has STAINLESS APPLIANCES. Master has dual sinks, two walk in closets, garden tub, separate shower and private commode. Other living area is laminate with carpeted bedrooms. You won't be disappointed with upgraded appliances, light fixtures, etc. Two car garage and pull down stairs leading to decked attic. Conveniently located within minutes of shopping, medical and restaurants. EASY ACCESS North-South-East and West for anyone needing to commute. NOTE......WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST - BEWARE of SCAMMERS!!!