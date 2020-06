Amenities

Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful 3BR 2BA home is warm and inviting with a covered front entry. The lovely kitchen features shaker cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Bathroom vanities have granite counters and include newer fixtures. Fall in love with the vaulted ceilings and ample natural light in the living area. A spacious screened patio leads to an nice sized yard for taking in the Florida sunshine. The two-car garage and driveway offers convenient resident and guest parking. Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.



High school: George W. Jenkins Senior High School



Middle school: Lakeland Highlands Middle School



Elementary school: Highlands Grove Elementary School



