3943 TALON CREST DRIVE

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bath with den/office/formal living room. This home boasts large kitchen with breakfast nook and closet pantry, vaulted ceilings, split plan, spacious master suite with his and hers walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and roman tub, large open great room overlooking fenced back yard, inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, 2 car garage. Great family neighborhood with easy access to Polk Parkway, 30 Minutes to Orlando!



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau