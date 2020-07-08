All apartments in Highland City
Location

3943 Talon Crest Drive, Highland City, FL 33812

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,535

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bath with den/office/formal living room. This home boasts large kitchen with breakfast nook and closet pantry, vaulted ceilings, split plan, spacious master suite with his and hers walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and roman tub, large open great room overlooking fenced back yard, inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, 2 car garage. Great family neighborhood with easy access to Polk Parkway, 30 Minutes to Orlando!

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE have any available units?
3943 TALON CREST DRIVE has a unit available for $1,535 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3943 TALON CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland City.
Does 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3943 TALON CREST DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
