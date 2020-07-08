3943 TALON CREST DRIVE

Amenities
Refreshed 3 bedroom 2 bath with den/office/formal living room. This home boasts large kitchen with breakfast nook and closet pantry, vaulted ceilings, split plan, spacious master suite with his and hers walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and roman tub, large open great room overlooking fenced back yard, inside laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, 2 car garage. Great family neighborhood with easy access to Polk Parkway, 30 Minutes to Orlando!
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $125 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 a last months rent could be required in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau