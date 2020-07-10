/
35 Apartments for rent in Hernando Beach, FL with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
3415 Holly Springs Drive
3415 Holly Springs Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1750 sqft
AMAZING WATERFRONT POOL HOME, WITH TOTAL PRIVACY TO THE REAR ON AN OVERSIZED LOT. AVAILABLE AUG 1ST. COMPLETELY PRIVATE POOL AREA. BACKS UP TO THE NATURE PRESERVE IN THE REAR, FOR SOME TRULY BEAUTIFUL SUNSET VIEWS. HOME ON OVER A 1/4 ACRE.
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1623 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Recently Updated. New photos coming. Furnished Vacation Rental, utilities included ($150 monthly cap on electric). Includes Basic Cable, Wi-fi. West facing for glorious sunsets nightly. Two Bedrooms have King size beds.
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4459 Flounder Drive
4459 Flounder Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1275 sqft
NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2021. Newly remodeled 3 BR/2 Bath Furnished Vacation Home in Hernando Beach. Master Suite offers a King size bed with an ensuite bathroom/shower only. Bedroom 2 has a Queen size bed.
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
3589 Eagle Nest Drive
3589 Eagle Nest Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1732 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER July 15, 2020. Super Nice 3 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home that Sleeps 6. Stilt Home offers a spacious Kitchen, Formal Living Room & Family Room. Master suite has walk-in Shower. Guest Bedrooms have Double Beds.
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4508 Burmuda Drive
4508 Burmuda Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1673 sqft
CURRENTLY ONLY AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. This property is used by the Owners themselves May-December. Furnished Vacation Rental with direct access to the Gulf of Mexico. This lovely home sleeps 8 (King/2 Full/Queen).
1 Unit Available
Hernando Beach
4391 1st Isle Drive
4391 1st Isle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1340 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished WATERFRONT VACATION RENTAL that Sleeps 6 (Queen/Twins/Pull-out). This Rental is totally remodeled and updated. It has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath and a 1 Car Garage.
Results within 5 miles of Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
6650 River Run Boulevard
6650 River Run Boulevard, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1363 sqft
Amazing Beach Side Rental on the Weeki Wachee River. Live the Dream! Walk out to the Private Beach from this great 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished and equipped condo.
1 Unit Available
Timber Pines
2420 Hidden Trail Drive
2420 Hidden Trail Drive, Timber Pines, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1500 sqft
12 month rental. You will love living in this adorable villa on the golf course. Comes fully furnished. Move in ready, just bring your clothes. Timber Pines has 4 golf courses, multiple swimming pools and hot tubs.
1 Unit Available
8274 Apple Orchard Road
8274 Apple Orchard Road, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
Lakefront - Furnished and Equipped. Beautiful home, tile throughout, wood cabinets, Cozy Lake Front 2/2/1 with screen lanai. Available only thru 11/30/20 No Pets - No Smoking
1 Unit Available
4228 Sweetbay Court
4228 Sweetbay Court, Spring Hill, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3661 sqft
Florida Living - Available August 1st.
1 Unit Available
6817 Richard Drive
6817 East Richard Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG-NOV 2020 INCLUSIVE. AND JAN 2021. NEXT AVAILABLE APRIL 2021. Beautifully decorated & fully equipped Waterfront Home. 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2 Car Garage. Sleeps 8 (King/Queen/Twins & Blow-up Mattress.
1 Unit Available
6100 Bear Trail
6100 Bear Trail, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1152 sqft
SEASONAL and Available 06/01/2020. CRYSTAL CLEAR RIVER WATERFRONT! SEASONAL RENTAL ONLY All Inclusive, wifi, cable, utilities.
1 Unit Available
6300 Theodan Street
6300 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1296 sqft
DISCOUNTED RATE AVAILABLE FOR FIRST RESPONDERS DURING COVID-19. AVAILABLE NOW THRU DECEMBER. Leased Dec 15, 2020 - March 15, 2021.
1 Unit Available
7281 Apache Trail
7281 Apache Trail, Spring Hill, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
268 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER JULY 15, 2020. Furnished 2 Bedroom Vacation Rental in the Heart of Spring Hill. Queen beds in each Bedroom and pull-out sofa so it sleeps six comfortably. Spacious formal Living Room in addition to Kitchen/Dining/Family Room combo.
1 Unit Available
7323 Tropical Drive
7323 Tropical Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1504 sqft
AVAILABLE SEPT 15-DEC 15, 2020 AND AFTER SEPT 15, 2021. Beautiful All-Inclusive Riverfront Rental with direct access to the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico. 3 months $3000/mo; 4+ months $2500/mo. 3 month minimum.
1 Unit Available
6447 Bass Road
6447 Bass Road, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1 - DEC 30, 2020 AND AFTER APRIL 1 2021. Cute and Cozy 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Waterfront Vacation Home in Weeki Wachee River Estates. Located just off Cortez Blvd.
1 Unit Available
7256 Flyway Drive
7256 Flyway Drive, Spring Hill, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1632 sqft
SEASONAL only. Next available is April 2020. POOL Home RENTAL. Regency Oaks is a short drive to Pine Island Beach, Weeki Wachee River, Hernando Beach, shopping, medical services, and restaurants. Sea World, Disney just 2 hrs away.
1 Unit Available
5241 Alpaca Drive
5241 Alpaca Drive, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE AUG 1 - DEC 28, 2020. Leased Jan/Feb/Mar 2021. Furnished 3 BR/2 BA Waterfront Seasonal Vacation Rental in Weeki Wachee Gardens. Sleeps seven (Queen/King/Twins/Daybed). No annual rentals. Fenced back yard, Corner lot, new floating dock.
1 Unit Available
6289 Theodan Street
6289 Theodan Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1068 sqft
AVAILABLE AFTER 7/1/20. Lovely 2 BR/2 BA Furnished Vacation Home located on the Palm Canal which leads to the Big Cypress Canal, the Weeki Wachee River and the Gulf of Mexico.
1 Unit Available
5518 Ramada Street
5518 Ramada Street, Weeki Wachee Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1156 sqft
AVAILABLE MAY 1-DEC 30, 2020. NEXT AVAILABLE MAY 2021. Vacation where the manatees play in the charming Weeki Wachee Gardens community.
Results within 10 miles of Hernando Beach
1 Unit Available
Berkley Woods
8712 Ashbury Dr
8712 Ashbury Drive, Hudson, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1968 sqft
This home becomes available on JULY 15TH! This amazing home is located in Berkley Woods in Hudson, FL. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and also has a den. The kitchen has a fridge, stove, microwave hood, and dishwasher.
Contact for Availability
Royal Highlands
11139 LOMITA WREN RD.
11139 Lomita Wren Road, Hernando County, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOMITA - Property Id: 298244 Half acre; Living Area:1455 sq. ft; Total Area - 2084 sq. Ft. Master Bedroom -13x13.5; Bedroom #2 &3 -11x10.5; Breakfast nook off the kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Screened Florida room.
1 Unit Available
Beacon Woods Village
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home – includes cable/internet,
1 Unit Available
9123 Alexandria Drive
9123 Alexandria Drive, North Weeki Wachee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2517 sqft
STUNNING Addison Preserve Grande 3/3/2 POOL HOME in prestigious Glen Lakes Gated Community. Over 2500 SQ FT this elegant home comes tastefully furnished. Beautiful tile and wood floors throughout.
