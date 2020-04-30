3404 Minnow Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Amazing views, amazing home. SEASONAL RENTAL for at least 4 month term. Tastefully decorated with all the right Beach touches. The location is phenomenal, fascinating view of the waterfront and minutes to the gulf from the large dock. Screened in porch overlooking water and covered lanai. Fully furnished, everything you could need. just bring your swimsuit! Three well decorated Bedroom. In addition, bonus room can be used as forth bedroom. Master with King Bed and other 2 Bedroom with Queen size bed. Bonus Room with Trundle Bed and Coach. Beautiful enclosed sun porch to an outdoor covered area. Two kayaks for your use. Enjoy the west coast of Florida, kayaking, fishing, and those gulf coast breezes. Utilities and services included in rent w cap