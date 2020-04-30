All apartments in Hernando Beach
3404 Minnow Creek Drive
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:26 PM

3404 Minnow Creek Drive

3404 Minnow Creek Drive · (352) 279-7763
Location

3404 Minnow Creek Drive, Hernando Beach, FL 34607
Hernando Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1482 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Amazing views, amazing home. SEASONAL RENTAL for at least 4 month term. Tastefully decorated with all the right Beach touches. The location is phenomenal, fascinating view of the waterfront and minutes to the gulf from the large dock. Screened in porch overlooking water and covered lanai. Fully furnished, everything you could need. just bring your swimsuit! Three well decorated Bedroom. In addition, bonus room can be used as forth bedroom. Master with King Bed and other 2 Bedroom with Queen size bed. Bonus Room with Trundle Bed and Coach. Beautiful enclosed sun porch to an outdoor covered area. Two kayaks for your use. Enjoy the west coast of Florida, kayaking, fishing, and those gulf coast breezes. Utilities and services included in rent w cap

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Minnow Creek Drive have any available units?
3404 Minnow Creek Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3404 Minnow Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Minnow Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Minnow Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3404 Minnow Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hernando Beach.
Does 3404 Minnow Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 3404 Minnow Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3404 Minnow Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Minnow Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Minnow Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3404 Minnow Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Minnow Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3404 Minnow Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Minnow Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3404 Minnow Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3404 Minnow Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3404 Minnow Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
