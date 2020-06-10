All apartments in Hernando Beach
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive

3379 Crape Myrtle Drive · (352) 592-7576
Location

3379 Crape Myrtle Drive, Hernando Beach, FL 34607
Hernando Beach

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1623 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
AVAILABLE NOW. Recently Updated. New photos coming. Furnished Vacation Rental, utilities included ($150 monthly cap on electric). Includes Basic Cable, Wi-fi. West facing for glorious sunsets nightly. Two Bedrooms have King size beds. Available for use: Bikes, Kayaks, fishing poles, tennis rackets. 1st month rent due at signing. Balance of Rent/Fees due a check in. Security is 1 x rent. No Pets and No Smoking/Vaping. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. Check in time is 3 pm; Check out by 11 am. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Tampa and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive have any available units?
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive have?
Some of 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3379 Crape Myrtle Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hernando Beach.
Does 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive does offer parking.
Does 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive have a pool?
No, 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive have accessible units?
No, 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3379 Crape Myrtle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
