3379 Crape Myrtle Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE NOW. Recently Updated. New photos coming. Furnished Vacation Rental, utilities included ($150 monthly cap on electric). Includes Basic Cable, Wi-fi. West facing for glorious sunsets nightly. Two Bedrooms have King size beds. Available for use: Bikes, Kayaks, fishing poles, tennis rackets. 1st month rent due at signing. Balance of Rent/Fees due a check in. Security is 1 x rent. No Pets and No Smoking/Vaping. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. Check in time is 3 pm; Check out by 11 am. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Tampa and more.