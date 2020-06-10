3379 Crape Myrtle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access tennis court

AVAILABLE NOW. Recently Updated. New photos coming. Furnished Vacation Rental, utilities included ($150 monthly cap on electric). Includes Basic Cable, Wi-fi. West facing for glorious sunsets nightly. Two Bedrooms have King size beds. Available for use: Bikes, Kayaks, fishing poles, tennis rackets. 1st month rent due at signing. Balance of Rent/Fees due a check in. Security is 1 x rent. No Pets and No Smoking/Vaping. $150 non-refundable cleaning fee. Check in time is 3 pm; Check out by 11 am. Close to restaurants, shopping, entertainment, Tampa and more.