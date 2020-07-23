Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:42 AM

101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Harbour Heights, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Harbour Heights provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit...

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
27209 Washington St
27209 Washington Street, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1810 sqft
Seasonal Unit - This Harbor Heights community offers a park & public boat launch. Home has 3 bedrooms & 3 baths (1 going out to the pool) Large pool & lanai. Great for entertaining. Home is fully furnished. Just bring your swimsuit & toothbrush.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1366 Navigator Rd
1366 Navigator Road, Harbour Heights, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Rental 4/2/2 Pool Home Deep Creek - Seasonal 4/2/2 Heated Pool Home with Jacuzzi and outdoor kitchen Come enjoy the Florida lifestyle. Available all months. Call Audra Pulaskie for more info. 941-391-0965 (RLNE5788521)
Results within 1 mile of Harbour Heights

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1195 Highlands RD
1195 Highlands Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
FREE Application! Beautiful 3BR/2BA duplex for rent! Features open concept floor plan, vinyl plank flooring, and a beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar! This home is in a great location: only a quick 2-minute drive from Deep Creek Golf Club and a

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26378 Barbinos Drive
26378 Barbinos Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1682 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2098241 Come tour this beautiful BRAND NEW 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath spacious home in Punta Gorda.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue
1185 Rio De Janeiro Avenue, Charlotte County, FL
Bright and Airy Rent-to-Own Home in Deep Creek! 10% of your rent goes towards the purchase of this BRIGHT AND AIRY nearly 1800 square feet ADAMS BUILT home features a true 4 BEDROOM floor plan! NEW AC IN 2019!!! Situated on a greenbelt, which adds

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27245 Porto Nacional Drive
27245 Porto Nacional Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2095 sqft
27245 Porto Nacional - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021 - 3 MONTH MINIMUM Welcome to the beautiful deed restricted Deep Creek... This 3 bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Pool Home boasts high ceilings, granite counter tops and new paint inside and out...

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26345 Explorer Road
26345 Explorer Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Brand New Duplex - This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new. Open plan with high ceilings, tiled floors in kitchen and dining area. New carpet in all bedrooms..

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
26470 Explorer Rd
26470 Explorer Road, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1255 sqft
Brand New Duplex for Annual Rental - Brand new high quality Duplex for "ANNUAL RENTAL". This exceptionally beautiful and inviting 3 bedroom, 2 full bath unit is a dream rental for anyone who wishes for everything new.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
1048 Harbour Drake Dr.
1048 Harbour Drake Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2059 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, THIS BEAUTIFUL UNFURNISHED HOME IS LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING. Pet Friendly annual rental with HEATED POOL in PRESTIGIOUS secluded GATED COMMUNITY of HARBOUR OAKS! 3/2.5 bath 2059 ft.

1 of 10

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
1258 Saxony Cir
1258 Saxony Cir, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1255 sqft
Receive an $150 Target gift card when you lease by 4/15! Your first full month's rent is FREE when you sign a two year lease!! This gorgeous brand new construction home features vinyl plank flooring throughout (no carpet), an open concept living

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Harbour Heights
3733 PEACE RIVER DRIVE
3733 Peace River Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1382 sqft
This 3 bedroom waterfront home is only minutes to the Peace River and then on to beautiful Charlotte Harbor.
Results within 5 miles of Harbour Heights
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 21 at 02:13 PM
6 Units Available
Lakes of Tuscana
24001 Madaca Ln, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1477 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
28 Units Available
Springs At Port Charlotte
24151 Beatrix Boulevard, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,463
1366 sqft
Springs at Port Charlotte is a brand new, pet-friendly, luxury apartment community in Port Charlotte, Florida. This gated community has easy access to I-75 & Publix Super Markets, Inc.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 33
22362 Catherine AVE
22362 Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Nice 3 beds 1 bath home with a carport. Recently updated with newer kitchen and stainless appliances. Small pets okay. First, last, security to move in. Credit score 600+. Fast approval.

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
298 Franca Street
298 Franca Street, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1682 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2098242 Come tour this beautiful BRAND NEW 3 bedroom + Den, 2 bath spacious home in Punta Gorda.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 12
1450 Beacon Drive
1450 Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
MOVE IN BY JULY 31 - RECEIVE FREE 1/2 MONTH'S RENT WITH ONE YEAR LEASE OR A FREE FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH A 2+ YEAR LEASE! FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Welcome to Kairos Living, welcome

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
27051 Curitiba Drive
27051 Curitiba Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1482 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,482 sq. ft. home in Punta Gorda, FL! Lovely galley kitchen with granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room area. Master retreat features dual vanities.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
17676 Woodland Ct
17676 Woodland Ct, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1564 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Villa 2/2+Den: Annual Rental in Babcock Ranch - Property Id: 324643 *** Villa for YEARLY RENT *** at Babcock Ranch Trails Edge, $1,700/month, 2/2 + Den or 3rd BR, 1564 SF A/C, lake-front, BRAND NEW, TILES THROUGHOUT, 2-car

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
255 West End Dr #3306
255 West End Drive, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1538 sqft
255 West End Dr 3306 - AVAILABLE FOR SEASON 2021... 3 MONTH MINIMUM... FOUNTAIN COURT gated community in Punta Gorda Isles. Immaculate three bedroom, two bath condo professionally decorated on 3rd floor with ELEVATOR.

1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Section 25
540 Lindley Ter
540 Lindley Terrace Northeast, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1454 sqft
540 Lindley Terrace - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - ANNUAL - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Carport. Heated saltwater pool and cage built by Nautilus Pools in 2015. Concrete Seawall w/ dock and covered 8000 lb. boat lift. 5-10 minute boat ride to open harbor.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Deep Creek
405 Salvadore Dr
405 Salvador Drive, Charlotte County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2145 sqft
Seasonal Property - Seasonal Property in Deep Creek (RLNE5814166)

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
13282 SW Pembroke Circle
13282 Pembroke Circle Southwest, DeSoto County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1562 sqft
Community on the Charlotte County line, close to shopping - This home is a 3/2/2 with a den, located in the deed restricted community of Lake Pembroke. Large open kitchen with dining area. Carpet and linoleum flooring. Screened lanai.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
827 KINGS COURT
827 Kings Court, Punta Gorda, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1050 sqft
Small home, 3/2, in ideal location within walking distance to Fisherman's Village, public parks, Punta Gorda Pathways, Library, History Park. Visit the Farmer's Market on Sundays, enjoy the location.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Section 51
1501 HARMONY DRIVE
1501 Harmony Drive, Port Charlotte, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1520 sqft
Cozy and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 baths 2 car garage single family home with another room converted to a 4th. bedroom. This home has all the comforts of home away from home. Upon entry of the home enter in the living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Harbour Heights, FL

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Harbour Heights provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Harbour Heights. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

