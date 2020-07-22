Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

87 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Dunes Golf Course
2414 Saint Augustine Blvd
2414 Saint Augustine Boulevard, Haines City, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1505 sqft
3/2.5 house for rent, fully furnished with private pool, gated community
Results within 5 miles of Haines City
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
$
25 Units Available
Championsgate Village
Portofino at Champions Gate
14100 Portofino Way, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1494 sqft
An upscale resort-like community with ample privacy. Easy access to retail and restaurants. Short-term leases available. Guest suites provided. On-site pool, outdoor chess set, concierge service and yoga area. Bark park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
123 Units Available
Springs at Posner Park
2010 Jennifer Dr, Davenport, FL
Studio
$1,141
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,298
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1143 sqft
Springs at Posner Park is beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Davenport, FL. Enjoy the privacy and convenience of our townhome-style floor plans.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1002 Daniels St 10
1002 Daniels Street, Dundee, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
280 sqft
Unit 10 Available 08/01/20 Studio Apartment in Dundee - Property Id: 315713 Renovated studio in Dundee. Renovated with gray paint and a new Ac. 800 deposit. Electric, water, trash and pest control included in rent.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
325 Salmon Court
325 Salmon Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1236 Amazon Lane
1236 Amazon Lane, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1851 Superior Court
1851 Superior Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
431 Mulberry Court
431 Mulberry Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1726 Coriander Dr.
1726 Coriander Drive, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1442 sqft
Beautiful 3/3 located in the GATED community of Tuscany Preserve! Fresh paint and no carpet! - Furnished optional - $1450 unfurnished, $1550 furnished. Tuscany Preserve is a resort-style, private, gated, community in Southwest Poinciana.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Sawfish Court
60 Sawfish Court, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Osceola County side of Poinciana.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1049 N. Platte Way
1049 North Platte Way, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1691 sqft
New Construction. Upgraded Home! - Wow! That is the word that will come to mind when you see this BRAND NEW home. Be the first to move into this fantastic four bedroom, two bath home located on the Polk County side of Poinciana.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
933 Centaury Drive
933 Centaury Dr, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2166 sqft
Beautiful furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! - Beautiful Two Story fully furnished townhome located in Poinciana FL! This property features a huge living room space and a spacious open concept kitchen.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
424 Danube Way
424 Danube Way, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1211 sqft
Single Family Home in Village 7 Poinciana - Unfurnished, single family home for lease in Village 7 Poinciana! Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage with over 1211 sq ft.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
5658 Forest Ridge Drive
5658 Forest Ridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1712 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
607 Lyndsey Ln
607 Lydsey Lane, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1642 sqft
Pack Your Bags! This beautiful home is MOVE IN READY! Featuring 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 car garage! Enjoy your Large Eat In Kitchen with a Breakfast Bar that opens to the Family Room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Loma Linda
143 Alta Vista Ct
143 Alta Vista Court, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1282 sqft
Beautiful property for rent in Davenport, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, located in Loma Linda subdivision on Ronald Reagan pkwy. Open Floor plan, stainless appliances, 2 car garage, washer and dryer included.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5819 Windridge Dr
5819 Windridge Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1836 sqft
Nice single family home for rent in Winter Haven, 4 beds, 2 baths, located in Windridge community. This property has been renovated and is ready to be rented. You will love the spacious floor plan of this unit.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1167 Nelson Meadow Ln
1167 Nelson Meadow Ln, Poinciana, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1400 sqft
This newly built home in Poinciana has everything! The home features an open floor plan and the kitchen comes with granite countertops plus upgraded fridge and over the range microwave.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1903 Ray Place
1903 Ray Place, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1578 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
163 Violet Court
163 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
375 Aster Court
375 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
317 Aster Court
317 Aster Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! This newly built home in Poinciana Villages has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
Poinciana-Village 8
117 Violet Court
117 Violet Court, Poinciana, FL
5 Bedrooms
$1,745
1984 sqft
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 Hudson Court
1809 Hudson Court, Poinciana, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1209 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Haines City, FL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Haines City should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Haines City may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Haines City. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

