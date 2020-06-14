/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
27 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Haines City, FL
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
420 N 6TH STREET
420 North 6th Street, Haines City, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
848 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled 1 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage! All wood look laminate flooring throughout for ease of cleaning. New Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Property has blinds and fans throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Haines City
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3332 Camelot Drive
3332 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$799
974 sqft
One Bedroom, One Bathroom Condo - This great unit is located in the golf community of Grenelefe and features a large patio doors and a view of the golf course. Tenants must also apply with Grenelefe HOA after a lease is fully executed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
332 Birch Way
332 Birch Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
974 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Condo located in Grenelefe Golf Community - 1 bedroom/1 bathroom fully furnished first floor condo on the Grenelefe golf course. Nice open concept with a sizable breakfast bar, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
3552 Camelot Dr #3552
3552 Camelot Drive, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
937 sqft
- (RLNE3550088)
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Grenelefe Country Club
1 Unit Available
940 Tennis Way
940 Tennis Way, Grenelefe, FL
1 Bedroom
$750
974 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom condo located in the beautiful quaint Grene Lefe golf community.
Results within 10 miles of Haines City
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Celebration
24 Units Available
Astoria at Celebration
1688 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,222
744 sqft
Our Leasing Office is NOW OPEN!, Please call or e-mail to schedule your personal or self-guided tour! Situated in Celebration, Florida, Astoria features 306 luxury apartment homes that pair upscale living with nonpareil convenience.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Championsgate Village
9 Units Available
The Legends at Champions Gate
8101 Champions Cir, Four Corners, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
717 sqft
Near I-4, Champions Gate Golf Resort, Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. Apartments within a 20-minute drive from Disney World, with amenities that include: children's playground, lighted tennis court, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, 3 wood-burning grills, covered outdoor seating.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Haven at Lake Deer
350 24th St NW, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
636 sqft
Welcome home to Haven at Lake Deer Apartments, a quiet enclave of garden apartments nestled beneath a canopy of sprawling oak trees in the beautiful chain-of-lakes area of Winter Haven, Florida.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
$
43 Units Available
Legacy Union Square Apartments
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Davenport, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
843 sqft
Located just minutes from major theme parks and attractions, this development offers an indoor basketball court, 24-hour fitness studio, 1- to 3-bedroom layouts, stainless steel appliance packages and quartz countertops.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Celebration
59 Units Available
Evander Square
1415 Latta Dr, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,162
812 sqft
Foreign Language Immersion School and Celebration High located close by. Close to I-4, Mickey Mouse Power Pole Company, Heritage Hall. Pet-friendly apartments with resort-style pool, scheduled fitness classes, summer kitchen, theater room, yoga studio, zen garden with fire pit, onsite dog park.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Happy Trails
79 Units Available
Cortland Reunion
7995 Haven Way, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,259
740 sqft
Located minutes away from Florida's upscale resorts and popular attractions, our community offers a world of fun at your front door.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
9 Units Available
Briarcrest at Winter Haven
200 Avenue K SE, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$890
837 sqft
Close to Winter Haven Citi Center and Route 17. Residential community has a tennis court, a dog park, a pool and a playground. Homes have patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:48pm
$
Celebration
35 Units Available
Emerson at Celebration
1831 Emerson Ridge Rd, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
Residents live in units with spacious patios, walk-in showers and granite counters. Luxury community has clubhouse, athletic room, swimming pool and dog park. Convenient location close to downtown Orlando and legendary theme parks.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
288 Units Available
Sentosa Reunion
400 Hidden Palm Circle, Kissimmee, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sentosa Reunion in Kissimmee. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
123 Units Available
Preserve at ChampionsGate
8414 Champions Gate Blvd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
812 sqft
Preserve at ChampionsGate is where you will feel at home in style.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1408 Stickley Ave., Unit B Unit B
1408 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
450 sqft
1408b Stickley Ave. - Beautiful 1 bedroom garage apartment in Artisan Park in Celebration. Water, Electric and WIFI included. Fitness center and pools. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5834398)
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highlands Reserve
1 Unit Available
403 ORCHID DR #5
403 Orchid Drive, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$600
548 sqft
Listing Agent: Gihan Awad (201) 284-8689 gihangamal80@hotmail.com - (For rent ) studio $650 per month 1 parking spot only.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Highlands Reserve
1 Unit Available
934 Caribbean Drive Lockout
934 Caribbean Drive, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
This adorable unit is only 15 minutes to Disney! Nicely appointed. Located in a gated community. Efficiency studio unit on the first floor with private entrance and mini kitchen bar, mini fridge with microwave. Private entrance and bathroom.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
8300 Osceola Polk Line Road
8300 Osceola Polk Line Rd, Osceola County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
772 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1831 Emerson Ridge Road
1831 Emerson Ridge Road, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,210
716 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
1 of 4
Last updated June 14 at 08:37pm
1 Unit Available
310 Farnol Street Southwest
310 Farnol Street Southwest, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$715
580 sqft
Cute Studio Apt in Winter Haven just minutes from down town!! Lessee(s) are required to provide proof of liability insurance in the amount of $100,000, prior to occupancy.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Celebration
1 Unit Available
1406 STICKLEY AVENUE
1406 Stickley Avenue, Celebration, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATH GARAGE APT. LOCATED IN ARTISAN PARK. ENJOY CELEBRATION AMENITIES AS WELL AS ARTISAN PARK AMENITIES INCLUDING POOL, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANT, FITNESS AND MORE. RENT INCLUDES WATER AND ELECTRIC.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
1 Unit Available
2450 US Hwy 92 W - Apt 4B
2450 US Route 92, Polk County, FL
1 Bedroom
$675
450 sqft
Nice and clean 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment in lakefront apartment community. Tile floor. AC. Original stone work in bath. Easy drive to Winter Haven, Auburndale and Lake Alfred.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLMango, FLAvon Park, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FL