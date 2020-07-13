/
apartments with pool
34 Apartments for rent in Groveland, FL with pool
1185 Singleton Circle
1185 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1975 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths single family home Located In Groveland FL! - This beautiful 4 bedrooms 2 baths home features a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout!! Formal living and dining room combo! Spacious kitchen with tons of cabinet
Waterside Pointe
553 Juniper Springs
553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1640 sqft
Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room.
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
Palisades
10643 Spring Lake Drive
10643 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
3428 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom / 3 bathroom home on half acre corner lot in beautiful Palisades. Second story balconies on the front and rear of the home which you can enter both from the master bedroom has sitting room and massive walk through closet.
1401 W HIGHWAY 50
1401 Florida Highway 50, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1204 sqft
It's like living at a State Park. Enjoy the unobstructed view of the lake from the kitchen, living room and the dining area. Emerald Lakes is a 55+ community. This nicely furnished two bedroom home is directly on Lake Palatlakaha.
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,069
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,552
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Lake Highlands North
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,335
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
Lost Lake
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,145
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Clermont Town Center
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
734 S Grand Hwy
734 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
~2/2~S Grand Hwy~Hillside Villas~Spacious End Unit & Close to the Pool! - This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent.
1593 Orne Street
1593 Orne St, Mascotte, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1851 sqft
This newly built home in Lake Jackson Ridge has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Royal Highlands
21640 Stirling Pass
21640 Stirling Pass, Lake County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Royal Highlands - Beautiful! 3/2 Expanded Opal Model in beautiful 55+ Royal Highlands 24-hour gated community. NEW hardwood flooring with carpet bedrooms! Kitchen features an adjoining breakfast room, closet pantry, ceramic tile floor.
Las Colinas
9300 Avenida San Pablo #15C
9300 Avenida San Pablo, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2160 sqft
We offer luxury condo properties in the Mission Carmel communities at the Mission Inn Golf and Tennis Resort located in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
1304 Cavender Creek Road
1304 Cavender Creek Road, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2562 sqft
Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.
109 West Minneola Street
109 West Minneola Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1355 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1446 sqft
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
17436 Chateau Pine Way
17436 Chateau Pine Way, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2056 sqft
Gated Guarded Community in Clermont - A Beautiful 24 hours guarded community to call home, this charming two-story townhome with 4 beds, 2.5 baths, and a two-car garage is available for immediate move-in.
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
13302 Monet Ct
13302 Monet Court, Lake County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1550 sqft
13302 Monet Ct Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 2Bdrm 2.5 Bath in Gated Community of Magnolia Pointe in Clermont FL - WOW ... You have got to see this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2.
Greater Hills
14706 Peppermill Trail
14706 Peppermill Trail, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
Greater Hills Clermont 4 bedroom 3 bath beautiful home with double car garage! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 full bath home is located in the Greater Hills community of Clermont.
15305 Willow Lane
15305 Willow Lane, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2830 sqft
4 bedroom home with large yard and pool - 4 bedroom 3 bath home with large fenced in yard and pool. Lawn care and pool included in rent. Home features, formal living, fireplace, formal dining, and split floor plan. Lots of privacy on this 1 acre.
Legends
3839 Beacon Ridge Way
3839 Beacon Ridge Way, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1835 sqft
Fantastic home in Legends Country Club. Well kept 3 bed 2 bath with a den. This home features tile flooring in the living, den and wet areas. One bedroom has wood laminate flooring and the 2nd bedroom and master have new carpet.
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
17325 Autumn Pines Ct
17325 Autumn Pines Court, Lake County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
2965 sqft
Amazing Six Bedroom home in Magnolia Pointe - Beautiful upgraded six bedroom home in guard gated community! Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.
Arlington Ridge
26942 White Plains Way
26942 White Plains Way, Leesburg, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1306 sqft
Like New 2/2 Villa in 55+ Arlington Ridge Community - The Augusta Model is a 2 BR, 2 Bath, Plus a Flex space, 1 Car Garage with room for Golf Cart.
