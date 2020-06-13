/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:38 AM
183 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenbriar, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard
2131 Greenbriar Boulevard, Greenbriar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1583 sqft
Clearwater Home in the Greenbriar Club Subdivision Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Greenbriar
1 Unit Available
2086 SHADOW LANE
2086 Shadow Lane, Greenbriar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1422 sqft
Are you are looking a 3/2 with a one car garage in Clearwater? This is it! Updated kitchen, updated bathroom, tile throughout common areas, plush carpet in the bedrooms and fenced in backyard.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified
Last updated April 22 at 08:05pm
Contact for Availability
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Contempo Lane in Dunedin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Valencia Park
1 Unit Available
2065 Loma Linda Way North
2065 Loma Linda Way North, Clearwater, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1980 Allard Drive
1980 Allard Drive, Pinellas County, FL
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1963 Marlington Way
1963 Marlington Way, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Montclair Estates - Property Id: 293540 This almost NEW villa sits in the highly desirable GATED community of Montclair Lakes Townhomes and Villas in Clearwater.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1943 HASTINGS DRIVE
1943 Hastings Drive, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1241 sqft
This 3/2/2 home in Clearwater is move in ready with an open floor plan. Throughout this home is ceramic tile for easy cleaning and newer windows for efficiency.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Windsor Park
1 Unit Available
2080 BRENDLA ROAD
2080 Brendla Road, Clearwater, FL
UPDATED 3bdrm/2bath with a 1/1 Mother-in-Law Suite on the BORDER of CLEARWATER and DUNEDIN plus a CORNER LOT-4bdrm-3ba 2 Full Car Garage includes a separate entrance in-law suite. NEW Hotwater Heater, NEW Range.
Verified
18 Units Available
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
33 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1262 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Imperial Cove
104 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
