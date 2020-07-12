Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

222 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL with parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Nautica Isles
5213 Rising Comet Ln
5213 Rising Comet Lane, Greenacres, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
2674 sqft
You'll love coming home to this inviting space. Features include tile flooring throughout the main living spaces, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and plenty of windows that bring in natural light.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3024 Grandiflora Dr
3024 Grandiflori Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1417 sqft
Lovely upstairs 3 BDR, 2 BTH townhome unit located in the heart of Greenacres (off 10th Ave and Jog Rd). Master BDR with private balcony, garden tub, separate shower.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6304 Tall Cypress Circle
6304 Tall Cypress Circle, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1509 sqft
Amazing opportunity to rent single family house with attached garage . Within walking distance to Community pool & club house . Community has large pool , Exercise room , club house for all fun activity & Events .

1 of 6

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
533 Jennings Avenue
533 Jennings Avenue, Greenacres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1603 sqft
Beautiful Home in the heart of greenacres ready for the perfect tenants. This home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage. Heated pool as well as jacuzzi. Big back yard perfect for entertaining.

1 of 22

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
4715 Holly Lake Drive
4715 Holly Lake Drive, Greenacres, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1646 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 town-home available for rent in a pleasantly quiet neighborhood. Tile throughout the first floor. Vaulted ceiling in the living/dining rooms.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3137 Grandiflora Drive
3137 Grandiflori Drive, Greenacres, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1036 sqft
2/2 Condo in a quiet, boutique, gated community. Newer carpet in bedrooms. Attached garage and private driveway. Community has a pool, playground, BBQ's and picnic tables. Water is include!

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1104 Hatteras Circle
1104 Hatteras Circle, Greenacres, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2262 sqft
Location! Location!! Location!!!One of the best location in the city of Greenacrres. Close to Highways, walking distance to super markets, bank, park, restaurant and more.
Results within 1 mile of Greenacres

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
Lucerne Lakes
7221 Golf Colony Ct
7221 Golf Colony Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
815 sqft
Golf course community with country club, Bar and Grill, but not mandatory to join!. Parking right in front of condo. Plenty of guest spots as well. This condo is 30 feet from Pool areas. The Master bedroom has a generous walk in closet.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5905 Triphammer Road
5905 Triphammer Road, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1020 sqft
Beautiful Home in a Great Location Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,020 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4836 Esedra Court
4836 Esedra Court, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1700 sqft
''Beautiful town home in The Fountains Country Club. Main floor master bedroom. Beautiful tile in living areas. 2 Large bedrooms upstairs. Electronic chair lift to upper level. Electronically controlled hurricane shutters on Florida room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Lucerne Lakes
7250 Golf Colony Court
7250 Golf Colony Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
815 sqft
2/2 ground floor, all ages condo in Lucerne Lakes Golf Colony. Spotless & fully renovated. W/D (inside unit)only a few steps away from community pool and parking. Beautiful new tile throughout, no carpet.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5958 Ithaca Circle West
5958 Ithaca Circle West, Palm Beach County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1671 sqft
This 3 bedroom with converted garage to 4th bedroom also has a den/off.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4378 Fountains Drive
4378 Fountains Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
Nice, clean (like new) fully furnished (turnkey) parttially updatd, new wooden kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances including washer/dryer, granite countertops. Half bath (powder room) on first floor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2990 Crosley Drive E
2990 Crosley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
895 sqft
Bautifull Villa 55 plus 2 Bedrooms 2 full Baths, enclosed patio with storage, Club House with Beautifull Pool, Gym and Activities, 2 Parking space.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4230 D Este Court
4230 D, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1201 sqft
Great 3/2 in desirable community! Top floor in a 3 story bldg. This section has a pool and Club Room. Tile throughout with carpeting in 2 bedrooms. Great price and great location. Washer and dryer inside and storage room available.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2711 Dudley Drive E
2711 Dudley Drive East, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1002 sqft
This is your next home! Central air conditioning - Furnished, unfurnished, part furnished and annual rental. First month rent moves you in.
Results within 5 miles of Greenacres
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
22 Units Available
Coronado Springs
555 Kirk Rd, Palm Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
868 sqft
Pet-friendly, handicap-accessible complex. On-site laundry center. Round-the-clock maintenance. Recently renovated apartments. Easy access to Kirklane Elementary and South Military Trail. Numerous dining and shopping options five minutes away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Avesta Costa del Lago
2508 10th Ave N, Lake Worth, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1025 sqft
Recently renovated homes located on the intersection of Florida Mango Road and 10th Ave N. Hardwood floors, carpeting, and modern kitchen with quality appliances. Community facilities include a pool, playground, and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Renaissance
Vista Lago
3130 N Jog Rd, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1374 sqft
Luxury community featuring volleyball court, tennis court, garage parking and fire pit. Apartments have hardwood floors and private balcony or patio. Within walking distance of shopping and dining with easy access to Florida's Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Ashley Lake
5217 Cedar Lake Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,251
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1398 sqft
Waterfront living on lush property. Walk-in closets and private laundry. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans available. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court and pool. Playground on site.
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
Polo Lakes
1950 Polo Lakes Blvd, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,373
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,952
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1517 sqft
Discover the magic of living at one of South Florida’s most prestigious premiere communities, Polo Lakes at Wellington.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
26 Units Available
The Villages of Banyan Grove
3500 Sandpiper Dr, Boynton Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,270
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1198 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
22 Units Available
The Quaye at Wellington
1090 Quaye Lake Circle, Wellington, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,637
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1453 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
1719 sqft
These apartments and townhomes feature alarm systems, private entryways, and screened-in patios. Community is fully gated and offers a 24-hour fitness center and heated pool. Close to Banyan Golf Club and Best Buy shopping center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
23 Units Available
Azalea Village
4200 Community Dr, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Waterfront complex near Bear Lakes Country Club. Large kitchen with custom cabinets. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Community has tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a car wash area.
City Guide for Greenacres, FL

Greetings, Greenacres, Florida apartment hunters, and welcome to your online renting headquarters! Conveniently situated 8 miles southwest of West Palm Beach in scenic South Florida, Greenacres is a prime living locale for any Sunshine State renter who appreciates high-quality lodgings at a fair price. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Greenacres? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we guarantee our apartment listings behold a new home seemingly tailor-mad...

Having trouble with Craigslist Greenacres? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Like pretty much anywhere in Palm Beach County, Greenacres isn’t exactly overflowing with inexpensive apartments. Even modest one bedroom apartments with basic amenities usually go for between $800 and $900, while family-sized luxury units are likely to cost $1,200 or more. Luckily, amenities tend to be first-rate in Greenacres and many apartment buildings come equipped with scenic views, renovated interiors, Jacuzzis, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, gym, swimming pool, and playground. Others include renovated kitchens, oversized balconies, and private ponds and trails. In other words, if an amenity exists, you’ll find it in abundance in the tons of rental properties that dot the streets of Greenacres.

Pet-friendly (including small dogs allowed) apartments in Greenacres are surprisingly easy to come by, but be prepared to pay an extra $25-$50 in rent each month if you’re bringing a furry friend along. You’ll also find a handful of furnished apartments for rent in Greenacres, meaning you can finally do yourself and your houseguests a favor and ditch that Barcalounger from 1972.

Greenacres is home to a variety of neighborhoods, so be sure to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease. Don’t take our word for it, though: come see with your own eyes which part of Greenacres is the best fit for you before signing a lease.

If you love the Great Outdoors, you’ll feel right at home in Greenacres, which plays host to numerous parks, trails, and open spaces where you can enjoy those pristine South Florida views. Factor in an unbeatable climate and a super-duper laid back pace of life, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Greenacres!

Best of luck and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Greenacres, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenacres apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

