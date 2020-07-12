222 Apartments for rent in Greenacres, FL with parking
Greetings, Greenacres, Florida apartment hunters, and welcome to your online renting headquarters! Conveniently situated 8 miles southwest of West Palm Beach in scenic South Florida, Greenacres is a prime living locale for any Sunshine State renter who appreciates high-quality lodgings at a fair price. Are you in the market for the apartment of your dreams in Greenacres? Luckily, you’ve come to the right place, because we guarantee our apartment listings behold a new home seemingly tailor-mad...
Like pretty much anywhere in Palm Beach County, Greenacres isn’t exactly overflowing with inexpensive apartments. Even modest one bedroom apartments with basic amenities usually go for between $800 and $900, while family-sized luxury units are likely to cost $1,200 or more. Luckily, amenities tend to be first-rate in Greenacres and many apartment buildings come equipped with scenic views, renovated interiors, Jacuzzis, walk-in closets, an in-unit washer and dryer, gym, swimming pool, and playground. Others include renovated kitchens, oversized balconies, and private ponds and trails. In other words, if an amenity exists, you’ll find it in abundance in the tons of rental properties that dot the streets of Greenacres.
Pet-friendly (including small dogs allowed) apartments in Greenacres are surprisingly easy to come by, but be prepared to pay an extra $25-$50 in rent each month if you’re bringing a furry friend along. You’ll also find a handful of furnished apartments for rent in Greenacres, meaning you can finally do yourself and your houseguests a favor and ditch that Barcalounger from 1972.
Greenacres is home to a variety of neighborhoods, so be sure to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a feel for its vibes, before signing a lease. Don’t take our word for it, though: come see with your own eyes which part of Greenacres is the best fit for you before signing a lease.
If you love the Great Outdoors, you’ll feel right at home in Greenacres, which plays host to numerous parks, trails, and open spaces where you can enjoy those pristine South Florida views. Factor in an unbeatable climate and a super-duper laid back pace of life, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Greenacres!
Best of luck and happy hunting! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Greenacres apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.