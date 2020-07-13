/
pet friendly apartments
44 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Green Cove Springs, FL
St. John's Landing
1408 N Orange Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$830
813 sqft
Located on the St. Johns River and close to schools and parks. Spacious floorplans including lofts, townhouses and homes. Community is newly renovated with a children's play area.
300 Vermont AVE N
300 Vermont Avenue North, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Nice house with huge yard. This 3 beds 1.5 baths home has brand new carpet, nice size living/family room, separate kitchen. Perfect home for a small family. There is a shed for extra storage and fenced yard.
300 Vermont Street N.
300 N Vermont Ave, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1150 sqft
Nice house with huge yard. This 3 beds 1.5 baths home has brand new carpet, nice size living/family room, separate kitchen. Perfect home for a small family. There is a shed for extra storage and fenced yard.
1111 North Street
1111 North Street, Green Cove Springs, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,430
2376 sqft
This 2-story home is spacious and sits on a secluded shady lot! Features include a formal living room and dining room, a large, eat-in kitchen, and an over-sized family room with a brick fireplace and built-in shelving.
2304 BONNIE LAKES DR
2304 Bonnie Lake Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1711 sqft
Immaculate , must see this like new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard.
2786 CROSS CREEK DR.
2786 Cross Creek Drive, Asbury Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1646 sqft
2786 CROSS CREEK DR. Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON Fenced four bedroom in Lake Asbury - Priced for a quick lease!!! Brick home in Silver Creek subdivision in the growing Lake Asbury area.
1718 Chatham Village Drive
1718 Chatham Village Drive, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2225 sqft
This beautiful 4 bed / 2 bath house is located in the heart of Fleming Island. The kitchen features an oversized food prep island, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, and an eat in area. There is an additional formal dining room.
2311 EAGLE PERCH PL
2311 Eagle Perch Pl, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1701 sqft
The Heron floor plan in Eagle Crest features architectural shingles, stucco front, tile floors,granite counters, upgraded landscaping, rear covered patio, and stainless steel appliances.
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
Verified
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
40 Lord Byron act.
40 Lord Byron Court, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
2897 sqft
40 Lord Byron act. Available 08/01/20 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Aberdeen - Like new 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Aberdeen with almost 3000 square feet. Stainless appliances. Wood-like tile floor . Food prep island with breakfast bar.
2884 Woodstone Dr
2884 Woodstone Drive, Clay County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
5 bedroom 3 bath - Property Id: 292769 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292769 Property Id 292769 (RLNE5864591)
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.
965 Registry Blvd 101
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1650 sqft
965 Registry Blvd 101 - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 3-bedroom condo. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.
945 Registry Blvd 210
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1587 sqft
3-bedroom furnished condo short term or long term - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.
1647 Mary Beth Drive
1647 Mary Beth Drive, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1396 sqft
1647 Mary Beth Drive Available 08/10/20 Well Maintained 3BR/2BA Middleburg Home - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED BY TENANTS AND CAN ONLY BE VIEWED VIRTUALLY DUE TO COVID-19.
1220 Maclaren Street
1220 Maclaren Street, World Golf Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1594 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
137 Dragonfly Drive
137 Dragonfly Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1870 sqft
- ST JOHNS Home, Single-Story, 3bdrm/2bath, Stove, Fridge (Icemaker as-is), DW, Disposal (as-is), Washer ONLY (as-is), Laminate/Carpet/Vinyl Flooring, Ceiling Fans, Blinds, 2 car garage (Remote and Opener as-is), security system, walk-in closets,
256 Leese Drive
256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1191 sqft
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs.
1613 Redstone Ct
1613 Redstone Court, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2005 sqft
* COMING SOON * Enjoy this comfortable, open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2,005 sq ft. The living room/den location to the left of the front door can be utilized as an office space.
1003 Kettering Way
1003 Kettering Way, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1343 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1663500 A chaming rental in Orange Park! It sits in close proximity to the Jacksonville Naval Complex.
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.
305 Southern Branch Lane
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County.
18 Jasper Court
18 Jasper Ct, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
18 Jasper Court Available 07/20/20 Stunning BRAND NEW home in Shearwater for rent! - **AVAILABLE JULY 20th, 2020** Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan.
