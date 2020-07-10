/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:45 PM
31 Apartments for rent in Green Cove Springs, FL with washer-dryer
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1500 Calming Water Dr, #804
1500 Calming Water Drive, Fleming Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1492 sqft
Fleming Island Beauty! - This beautiful townhome in a gated community in Fleming Island has it all! 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, fully equipped kitchen, New carpet and paint. Washer & Dryer connections, 1 car attached garage, and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Green Cove Springs
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
18 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,319
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
40 Lord Byron act.
40 Lord Byron Court, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
2897 sqft
40 Lord Byron act. Available 08/01/20 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Aberdeen - Like new 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Aberdeen with almost 3000 square feet. Stainless appliances. Wood-like tile floor . Food prep island with breakfast bar.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
388 Richmond Drive
388 Richmond Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
Beautiful sought out Townhouse at Durbin Crossing - Beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome with 1 car garage is located in highly desirable community in St. Johns County. This unit is very clean & well maintained.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2990 Ravines Road
2990 Ravines Road, Clay County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,094
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720379 $300 off first month's rent if moved in by 7/15. Rent is negotiable with an approved application.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
827 Orangewood Rd
827 Orangewood Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 07/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath House for Rent - Property Id: 15008 Fully updated, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in NW St. Johns Cty, near great schools. Formal dining room.
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
256 Leese Drive
256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1191 sqft
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
424 Wynfield Circle
424 Wynfield Circle, Fleming Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1855 sqft
424 Wynfield Circle Available 08/10/20 Lovely 3BR/2BA 1855 SQFT Fleming Island Home - - AVAILABLE AUGUST 10, 2020 - VIRTUAL TOUR: https://agifford-giffordproperties-com.vr-360-tour.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
305 Southern Branch Lane
305 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Nice 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse with 1 car attached garage in Southern Branch in St Johns County.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
440 John's Creek Parkway
440 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2048 sqft
Located in a highly desirable area of St. John's county, with close access to the highways, this home is MOVE IN READY! Split 3 bedroom/ 2 bath floor plan with separate living room, dining room and breakfast area.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2678 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2678 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
860 sqft
One story end unit in convenient location. Spacious kitchen with brand new stove & refrigerator, ceramic tile in living room, kitchen, bath & hallway, laminate wood floor in bedrooms. Attached utility room and nice large screened in porch.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
2658 SUNRISE VILLAGE DR
2658 Sunrise Village Drive, Lakeside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$875
792 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Townhouse - updated in 2019. Washer and dryer are left as a courtesy. Close to schools, shopping and military bases. More pictures to come!
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
190 LATERRA LINKS CIR
190 Laterra Links Circle, World Golf Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2160 sqft
Luxury living in the prestigious King and Bear community at World Golf Village. The location can not be better with easy access to the interstate, shopping and malls, and a great location in the community.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
862 SOUTHERN CREEK DR
862 Southern Creek Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1104 sqft
Check out this furnished amazing updated townhome with a pool & park inside the community! This unit features 2 Master Bedrooms with En Suite Baths ~ Walk In Closets ~ Laminate Floors ~ Open Concept ~ Breakfast Bar ~ Neutral Paint ~ AC ~ In Unit
1 of 59
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mandarin
1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY
1832 Saint Lawrence Way, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2260 sqft
Executive Home w/ large and private salt-water pool on a HUGE Cul De Sac lot that also backs to preserve setting.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
417 FORT DRUM CT
417 Fort Drum Court, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,735
1856 sqft
***Available 8/1/2020*** Beautiful home for rent located in the desirable Heritage Landing community with resort style amenities and Top Rated St.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5174 RAINEY AVE S
5174 Rainey Avenue South, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1511 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Features formal Living Room and Formal Dining Room, Family Room and Eat-In-Kitchen. With screen porch in back and fully fenced backyard. Inside has been updated and upgraded. Carpet just installed.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
201 ELLSWORTH CIR
201 Ellsworth Circle, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2346 sqft
Available early August. Lease this beautiful 5/3 bath home with large lanai with water view.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3131 WAVERING LN
3131 Wavering Lane, Lakeside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1260 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath.... Stone tile floors, carpet in bedrooms, Fire place with mantle, walk in closets, eat in kitchen, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, large pantry, foyer, updated light fixtures.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1205 SOUTHERN STREAM CT
1205 Southern Stream Court, Fruit Cove, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
GATED CONDO COMMUNITY IN JULINGTON CREEK PLANTATION. THIS 2 BR, 2.5 BA UNIT OFFERS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN EAT IN AREA, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND A HALF BATH DOWNSTAIRS.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
132 LEESE DR
132 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1463 sqft
Desirable, end-unit, 3 bed/2.
1 of 60
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
3232 COUNTRY OAKS DR
3232 Country Oaks Road, Lakeside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3212 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to your 1.16 acre beautifully established neighborhood. Sit out on your covered patio or relax and take in some sun on your open patio after a dip in the pool.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
442 HERON LANDING RD
442 Heron Landing Road, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,375
2773 sqft
Beautiful Dream Finders Home in pristine neighborhood! House is like brand new, hardwood floors in main living areas, separate dining, eat in kitchen with open floor plan, covered patio, great school zones and amenities! 600 or better credit score,
