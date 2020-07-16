Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Green Cove Springs, FL with gyms

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
2304 BONNIE LAKES DR
2304 Bonnie Lake Drive, Green Cove Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1711 sqft
Immaculate , must see this like new 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced yard.
Results within 5 miles of Green Cove Springs

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 09:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1251 Floyd Street
1251 Floyd Street, Fleming Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2052 sqft
Check out this beautifully designed four bedroom, two bathrooms, 2052 sf home with office located on a secluded cul-de-sac in desired Fleming Island.
Results within 10 miles of Green Cove Springs
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
6 Units Available
Cypress Pointe
25 Knight Boxx Rd, Orange Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,111
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1310 sqft
Gaze out on the pond at Cypress Pointe Apartments in Orange Park, Florida. Units feature upgraded interiors and great outdoor lounging options such as a pool, pond and beautiful landscaping.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 11:00 PM
18 Units Available
Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220, Fleming Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1211 sqft
Furnished one- to three-bedroom apartments near Jacksonville. Units feature laundry, private entries, vaulted ceilings and wood-burning fireplaces. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, gym, clubhouse and more.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
965 Registry Blvd 101
965 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1621 sqft
965 Registry Blvd 101 - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 3-bedroom condo. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
945 Registry Blvd 210
945 Registry Boulevard, World Golf Village, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1587 sqft
3-bedroom furnished condo short term or long term - Bring your suitcase! Everything is included in this beautifully furnished 3 Bedroom 3 Bath condo with balcony. In your home away from home, enjoy a serene setting in a relaxing environment.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
154 Richmond Drive - 1
154 Richmond Dr, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1586 sqft
Beautiful corner unit Townhome with 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Conveniently located for the new Durbin Park Mall, Schools and, State Road 9-B.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
256 Leese Drive
256 Leese Drive, St. Johns County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1191 sqft
256 Leese Drive Available 08/14/20 Nice 2B/2.5 B condo for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns - Beautiful pond front 2 Bed 2.5 Bath townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor plan. All new floors. Downstairs laminated floors, living area and carpet upstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
88 Glenneyre Circle
88 Glenneyre Circle, St. Johns County, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,015
965 Registry Blvd 106- 1 bedroom - If you're going to be spending a lot of time at home, you may want to be here in this lovely 1-bedroom condo with private courtyard and patio. Everything is included and its beautifully furnished.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Jasper Court
18 Jasper Ct, St. Johns County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1575 sqft
18 Jasper Court Available 07/20/20 Stunning BRAND NEW home in Shearwater for rent! - **AVAILABLE JULY 20th, 2020** Stunning 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home features almost 1,600 sq. ft. of living space. Nice open concept floorplan.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
600 N Covered Bridge Rd Unit #2 - Southbridge
600 North Covered Bridge Road, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
600 N Covered Bridge Rd Unit #2 - Southbridge Available 08/17/20 Enjoy all the amenities of Julington Creek Plantation! - **AVAILABLE AUGUST 17th, 2020** Spacious Julington Creek Plantation townhome with wood floors! This well maintained townhome

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
436 Mallowbranch Drive
436 Mallowbranch Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1774 sqft
Nice home with beautiful laminate wood flooring! - **AVAILABLE NOW** Beautiful home built by DR Horton in 2004! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has almost 1,800 sq.

1 of 56

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1108 SUMMERCHASE DR
1108 Summerchase Drive, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1643 sqft
Come relax in this quiet Julington Creek Plantation home with serene waterfront setting. Screened porch overlooks a pond with back yard fishing.

1 of 59

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Mandarin
1832 ST LAWRENCE WAY
1832 Saint Lawrence Way, Jacksonville, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
2260 sqft
Executive Home w/ large and private salt-water pool on a HUGE Cul De Sac lot that also backs to preserve setting.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
148 CRESTHAVEN PL
148 Cresthaven Place, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,350
2878 sqft
Immaculately clean, 2 story home w/5 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Upstairs features master bedroom, bathroom, walk-in closet, large family room, 2 additional bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with double sinks.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
201 ELLSWORTH CIR
201 Ellsworth Circle, St. Johns County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2346 sqft
Available early August. Lease this beautiful 5/3 bath home with large lanai with water view.

1 of 8

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Castlegate Lane
118 Castlegate Lane, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2609 sqft
Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent" Lakefront Durbin Crossing Home "For Rent"

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
280 ADELAIDE DR W
280 West Adelaide Drive, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1804 sqft
**AVAILABLE JULY 15th, 2020**Beautiful 4 bedroom,2 bathroom home for rent in Aberdeen in St Johns county!Has nice tile flooring throughout & carpet in the bedrooms.Spacious living room & separate dining room.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
344 SOUTHERN BRANCH LN
344 Southern Branch Lane, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
2 story end unit town home with deck in the back yard. Beautiful tile floors in family room. Kitchen includes breakfast bar, eating area, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
468 Johns Creek Parkway
468 Johns Creek Parkway, St. Johns County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,096
2174 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1418 Chinaberry Ct W
1418 West Chinaberry Court, Fruit Cove, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2307 sqft
1418 Chinaberry Ct W Available 09/11/20 4/2 Julington Creek house for rent in a guarded gated Plantation Grove community!!! - Nice & neutral 4/2 on a cul-de-sac lot w/preserve view from front. Screened covered lanai,Hardwood floors in living area.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Bloomfield Way
144 Bloomfield Way, World Golf Village, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2358 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 SOUTHERN MILL CT
1111 Southern Mill Court, Fruit Cove, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1497 sqft
*** New Wood Floor installed and No carpet*** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Julington Creek Plantation. The lawn, exterior paint and roof are all maintained by the Homeowners Association.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Green Cove Springs, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Green Cove Springs renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

