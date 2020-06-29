All apartments in Green Cove Springs
805 CYPRESS AVE
Last updated March 28 2020 at 11:26 PM

805 CYPRESS AVE

805 Cypress Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

805 Cypress Avenue North, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Amenities

parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This home is located in the heart of Green Cove Springs. Minutes from Springs Park so you wont miss Food Truck Fridays. Owners have left lawn equipment and washer and drier for tenants use. Sorry No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 CYPRESS AVE have any available units?
805 CYPRESS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Green Cove Springs, FL.
What amenities does 805 CYPRESS AVE have?
Some of 805 CYPRESS AVE's amenities include parking, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 CYPRESS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
805 CYPRESS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 CYPRESS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 805 CYPRESS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Green Cove Springs.
Does 805 CYPRESS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 805 CYPRESS AVE offers parking.
Does 805 CYPRESS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 CYPRESS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 CYPRESS AVE have a pool?
No, 805 CYPRESS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 805 CYPRESS AVE have accessible units?
No, 805 CYPRESS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 805 CYPRESS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 805 CYPRESS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 805 CYPRESS AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 805 CYPRESS AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
